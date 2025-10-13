UP CM Yogi Adityanath approved a major restructuring of Invest UP to make it more efficient and investor-centric. Specialist cells for key sectors and satellite offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi will boost outreach.

Lucknow, October 13: The first meeting of the Invest UP Governing Body, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, resulted in several key decisions aimed at further strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s industrial investment ecosystem. The Chief Minister approved the proposal for a comprehensive restructuring of Invest UP to make it more efficient, expert-driven, and investor-centric.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Invest UP overhaul by CM Yogi

Under the new structure, dedicated specialist cells will be established for sectors such as textiles, automobiles and electric mobility, chemicals, electronics, and services. In addition, satellite investment promotion offices will be set up in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi to enable direct engagement with domestic and global investors and attract greater investments to Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to ensure transparency, efficiency, and a result-oriented approach in the functioning of these offices.

The meeting also approved ex-post facto sanction for 11 General Manager/Assistant General Manager positions and the deputation of two Joint Chief Executive Officers (PCS cadre). A dedicated Land Bank Cell will also be established, comprising two PCS officers at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate level.

The Chief Minister stated that the new structure would empower Invest UP to function as a single, comprehensive investment facilitation agency — not only attracting investments but also ensuring effective monitoring and timely implementation of projects. He directed that the restructuring be implemented immediately and that the scope of each cell be clearly defined to promote a coordinated, outcome-driven system for investment facilitation.

The meeting was informed that Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable strides in industrial development over the past few years. Nearly 4,000 new factories have been established in 2024–25, bringing the total number to around 27,000. Earlier, by 2022–23, an average of 500 new units were being set up annually — a number that has since multiplied significantly. The Chief Minister remarked that this progress reflects the positive transformation of the state’s industrial ecosystem under the successful implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Reform, Perform, Transform” vision.

During the review of investment promotion and facilitation systems, it was reported that account managers have been assigned to 814 Fortune 1000 companies. So far, 50 new MoUs have been signed, while discussions are ongoing with more than 280 companies. The Chief Minister instructed officials to strengthen engagement with investors and ensure the timely provision of land, incentives, and skilled human resources to industrial units.

Reviewing the ease of doing business, the Chief Minister stated that industrial investment in Uttar Pradesh has evolved from being merely a policy commitment to a demonstrable model of on-ground delivery. He informed that processes related to application, approval, and incentive disbursal are being further streamlined through the upgraded Nivesh Mitra Portal 3.0, which will reduce processing time by 30% and documentation requirements by 50%. The portal will feature single sign-on access, a dynamic application system, an AI-based chatbot, third-party inspections, and digital monitoring — all designed to enhance investor convenience and efficiency.

The Chief Minister directed departments to set monthly targets and ensure the timely issuance of Letters of Comfort for approved projects. He also instructed that all eligible incentives be released promptly and without procedural delays. Additionally, he called for industrial building bylaws to be made more practical and investor-friendly.

The meeting was informed that active engagement has been established with investors from Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Russia, Taiwan, Singapore, and the Gulf countries through the Focus Country Desk. The Chief Minister directed that Uttar Pradesh’s industrial image be further strengthened on international platforms and that each country desk should focus on achieving concrete investment outcomes. He also instructed UPEIDA, UPSIDA, BIDA, and other industrial authorities to promote cluster-based development in key sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and leather.

It was further informed that under the ‘China+1’ strategy, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a preferred investment destination for multinational companies. Currently, 219 companies — including major firms from Japan, Korea, and Taiwan — are actively pursuing investment opportunities in the state. The Chief Minister directed that these proposals be closely monitored and that all departments work in a coordinated manner to ensure their successful realization.

It was informed during the meeting that Industrial Development Authorities currently possess over 25,000 acres of greenfield land and more than 6,300 acres of ready-to-move-in land available for investment. Additionally, surveys have been completed for over 33,000 industrial plots.

The Chief Minister directed that direct communication be established with farmers and traders during land acquisition to ensure fair and transparent compensation. He instructed officials to eliminate circle rate disparities and cancel unused industrial plots after the stipulated period, allowing them to be reallocated to new investors.

The Chief Minister also outlined his vision for a “Safe Industry” initiative, modeled on the successful “Safe City” concept. He emphasized the installation of additional CCTV cameras and the establishment of robust security systems in industrial areas to create a secure and confidence-inspiring environment for investors and entrepreneurs.

He further stressed the importance of strengthening infrastructure in regions under Industrial Development Authorities and directed that Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates maintain regular communication with investors and entrepreneurs. They were instructed to ensure timely resolution of their concerns and keep the government informed as necessary.

The meeting was attended by Industrial Development, Investment and Export Promotion Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Urban Development Minister Arvind Sharma, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Rakesh Sachan, Minister of State for Industrial Development Jaswant Singh Saini, along with senior government officials and representatives of Invest UP.