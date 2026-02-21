Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called Congress 'anti-youth' after the Indian Youth Congress's 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit. The BJP's Sambit Patra also slammed the party, while IYC said it was protesting a 'compromised PM'.

Vaishnaw slams Congress as 'anti-youth' over protest

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday criticised the Congress as "anti-youth" following yesterday's protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw highlighted his feedback during his interactions with exhibitors of the AI Summit expo. He stated that all of them had condemned the act by the Indian Youth Congress. "In the AI summit, various technical solutions have been presented, startups that performed very well...There is a huge enthusiasm even on the fifth day of the summit...When I interacted with many exhibitors, they said that the way the youth Congress workers created a ruckus in the summit, they all condemned it and called it shameful. This shows that they (Congress) are stooping so low in politics. The Congress party is anti-youth," Vaishnaw said.

IYC stages 'shirtless' protest, slams 'compromised PM'

Cadres of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt at Bharat Mandapam against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised". During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters.

"Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said.

'Shameless, topless, brainless': BJP hits back at Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra slammed the Congress Party for allegedly disrupting the AI Impact Summit, following a "shirtless" protest conducted by the Indian Youth Congress at Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

During a press conference, Patra criticised the party as "shameless, topless, and brainless." He further called Rahul Gandhi the country's "biggest traitor" for his alleged role in disrupting the high-profile event. "Earlier, India neither participated in such summits nor hosted them. But now, it is organising them on a large scale. Along with the Prime Minister, the President of France and several other prominent world leaders took part. Leaders from across the world were praising India. However, Rahul Gandhi is being described as the country's biggest traitor and a spoiler who disrupts such moments. It is said that he raises questions on everything -- whether it is Operation Sindoor or air strikes. As for the Congress, I have three words: topless, brainless, and shameless," said Patra.

Protesters detained by Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday detained four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers during a protest at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The accused are scheduled to be produced in the Patiala House Court later today. The protesters engaged in a prolonged scuffle, and several serious charges have been registered, as per Delhi police sources. (ANI)