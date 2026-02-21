A 37-year-old man, identified as Jagdish Petkule, was arrested for allegedly assaulting his 65-year-old mother, Sumitra, to death following a heated argument over the preparation of bitter gourd curry for evening meal in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, the quarrel between the mother and son over the dinner dish escalated, and Petkule allegedly attacked his elderly mother with repeated kicks and punches. Sumitra is believed to have succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Police sources revealed that the accused had a history of alcohol dependence. His wife had reportedly left him two months ago, after which he had been staying with his mother. On the night of the incident, he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, which investigators believe may have aggravated the situation.

Villagers had alerted the police after which they rushed to Dongargaon, secured the scene, and detained the accused. The body has been sent for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation.