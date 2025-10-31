At 'Run for Unity' event in Lucknow marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, CM Yogi urged to uphold unity and oppose casteism and untouchability. He said PM Modi fulfilled Patel's vision of a united India by abrogating Article 370

Lucknow, October 31: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the “Run for Unity” in Lucknow, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this occasion, he paid floral tribute to the Iron Man of India. He said, "The true homage to Sardar Patel, who dedicated his life to the nation’s unity and integrity, lies in living by his ideals."

The Chief Minister said, "The life, dedication, and sacrifice of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel continue to inspire every Indian." On National Unity Day, he urged people to rise above the barriers of caste, language, religion, and region to further strengthen India’s unity and integrity.

Yogi Adityanath noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new tradition has been established since 2014 to honor the great architects of India’s unity. He highlighted that the “Run for Unity” is being organized at over 600 locations across the country to instill patriotism and solidarity among the youth.

Quoting the Indian saying “Shivo Bhootva Shivam Yajet” — meaning one should emulate the ideals of those they revere, the Chief Minister emphasized that the real tribute to Sardar Patel is not just in words but in embodying the values of unity and integrity in action. He added that the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, stands today as a living symbol of Sardar Patel’s vision and has become a source of national pride and inspiration.

Recalling Sardar Patel’s historic role in integrating 563 princely states after India's independence, the Chief Minister said that Sardar Patel thwarted British conspiracies and unified the nation. When the princely states of Hyderabad and Junagadh resisted merger, Patel first pursued dialogue but did not hesitate to take decisive steps when India’s integrity was at stake. “Any compromise with the unity and integrity of the nation is unacceptable,” he asserted.

CM Yogi further said that by abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi fulfilled Sardar Patel’s dream of a united India. This act stands as a true tribute to Iron Man.

He also informed that a cultural troupe and a delegation of artisans from Uttar Pradesh will visit Kevadia to commemorate Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. A special tribute program will be organized there on November 12 under the leadership of the Governor. He added that this initiative will not only honor Patel’s legacy but also strengthen the ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Swadeshi Abhiyan’, promoting self-reliance among the state’s artisans.

Highlighting massive participation in the event, the Chief Minister said that “Run for Unity” programs were held across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, where millions of youth, students, voluntary organizations, administrative officials, and citizens took part, spreading the message of national integration. “This is not just a run, but a symbol of India’s unity, integrity, and social harmony,” he said.

Calling for an end to divisive tendencies, CM Yogi urged people to oppose forces that seek to divide society based on casteism, nepotism, or untouchability. “Inspired by Sardar Patel’s life, we must stand united against any attempt to weaken the fabric of national unity,” he stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharwal, Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal, and several MLAs were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on X, extending greetings to the people of the state on National Unity Day.

He wrote, “Humble tribute to the great freedom fighter and Iron Man of India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary. Heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on National Unity Day. Sardar Saheb’s tireless efforts for India’s internal security and integrity will always inspire us to achieve the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”