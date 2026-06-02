UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur to address public grievances. He is also set to inaugurate Rs 20.35 crore tourism works in Chiluatal and launch 278 projects worth over Rs 424 crore in Kushinagar district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur Temple premises. During the session, he has interacted directly with local citizens to address their grievances and ensure the prompt resolution of public concerns. The Chief Minister also performed 'gau seva' at Gorakhnath Mandir. CM Yogi is also set to inaugurate various construction works related to the tourism development of Chiluatal, costing Rs 20.35 crore in Gorakhpur district.

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Development Projects in Kushinagar and Gorakhpur

"Today, on the sacred land of Kushinagar, the Mahaparinirvana site of Lord Buddha, and Gorakhpur, the holy penance site of the great yogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath Ji, we have the opportunity to give new momentum to the resolve for development, heritage, and public welfare," he wrote.

In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath added that the inauguration/foundation laying of 278 projects costing more than Rs 424 crore, certificates, approval letters, and financial assistance will be distributed to the beneficiaries in Kushinagar. "In Kushinagar district, along with the inauguration/foundation laying of 278 projects costing more than ₹424 crore, certificates, approval letters, and financial assistance will be distributed to the beneficiaries of the government's public welfare schemes. Thereafter, in Gorakhpur district, I will also inaugurate various construction works related to the tourism development of Chiluatal, costing ₹20.35 crore. Honouring heritage and expanding development--this is the commitment of the double-engine government," the post further read.

भगवान बुद्ध की महापरिनिर्वाण स्थली कुशीनगर एवं महायोगी गुरु श्री गोरखनाथ जी की पावन तपोस्थली गोरखपुर की पुण्य धरा पर आज विकास, विरासत और जनकल्याण के संकल्प को नई गति देने का अवसर प्राप्त होगा। जनपद कुशीनगर में ₹424 करोड़ से अधिक लागत की 278 परियोजनाओं के लोकार्पण/शिलान्यास के… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 2, 2026

CM Adityanath Honours Meritorious Students

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured the students who excelled in the central and state-level board examinations of the Secondary Education Department in Lucknow.

The UP Board 2026 High School and Intermediate Board examinations commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 12. The results were declared on April 23.

Similarly, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12th exams from February 17 to April 10, while results were declared on May 13. The results for the CBSE class 10th were declared on April 15th.

Distribution of Certificates in Bijnor

After honouring the students, Adityanath will head to Bijnor, where he will distribute land ownership rights certificates to families displaced from Pakistan and to former soldiers and lessees. He will also distribute the approval letters and assistance amounts to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM-YUVA). (ANI)