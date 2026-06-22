One labourer died and two others were injured after the lintel of an under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. Separately, two people died in Telangana after a wall collapsed on their car amid heavy rainfall.

One labourer died and two others were injured after the lintel of an under-construction building collapsed in the Bhogaon police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, officials said.

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The incident occurred late on Sunday night in the Bhogaon area along National Highway-34, where construction work was underway on a building near Chhachha locality. According to officials, labourers were engaged in laying the lintel at around 9 pm when it suddenly collapsed, trapping workers under the debris.

The injured workers were rescued by local residents and rushed to hospital. One of the labourers, identified as 36-year-old Tularam, a resident of Surajpur, was declared dead at the district hospital. Two other injured workers are undergoing treatment at a Community Health Centre (CHC), officials said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bhogaon, Neeraj Dwivedi, reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and reviewed the rescue and relief operations. He also visited the injured workers and enquired about their condition. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Wall collapse in Telangana

In a separate incident in Telangana on June 17, two people lost their lives after a wall collapsed on their car amidst heavy rainfall in Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar district. Police and locals retrieved the two bodies from the debris.

The victims died on the spot while their car was parked. Police registered a case, shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter. According to a Mahabubnagar Police official, "The incident occurred while they were parking their car. During heavy rainfall, the wall suddenly collapsed onto the vehicle. The two people inside died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Jaganath Reddy, 30, a native of Tirupati working as an accountant, and Santosh, a native of West Bengal working in construction. We have shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter." (ANI)