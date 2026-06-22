HD Kumaraswamy attacked the Karnataka government over the Bidadi project, predicting its withdrawal due to farmer protests. He questioned its legality, while CM DK Shivakumar countered, calling Kumaraswamy the project's 'father.'

Kumaraswamy predicts govt will bow to farmers

Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government over the proposed Bidadi project, asserting that the administration would eventually have to withdraw the initiative in the face of sustained opposition from the farming community.

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Speaking to ANI on Sunday amid ongoing protests by farmers against the land acquisition process, Kumaraswamy said the government could not afford to ignore the concerns of cultivators and would ultimately have to respond to their demands. "Whatever the government says regarding the farmers' protest from the last few days, ultimately, they have to bow their heads to the demand by the farming community. They can't do anything by neglecting the farming community...," Kumaraswamy said.

'Illegal decisions' under GBIT authority

Questioning the legality of the project, the former Karnataka Chief Minister alleged that decisions being taken under the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) authority were not in accordance with the law. "They have to drop it because this government, under the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) authority, which is controlling this portfolio, is actually making illegal decisions," he said.

Kumaraswamy refutes 'brainchild' claims

Kumaraswamy also responded to repeated allegations made by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar linking him to the origins of the Bidadi township project. Rejecting the claims, the JD(S) leader challenged the Chief Minister to provide clarity on issues related to land categorisation and acquisition. "I hear every time that he is referring to my name... since I was the chief minister in 2006, he is saying that this project is Kumaraswamy's brainchild... He should tell me (Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar) what the red zone is... I am not a regular land grabber. He knows everything. He is an expert in that, in land acquisition, everything... then I will answer to it," Kumaraswamy said.

The Union Minister further stated that he would publicly disclose all relevant records concerning the project and explain his role in the matter. "Tomorrow, I will explain everything... I will go on record about everything. What have I done, and what is my role in GBIT and the Bidadi issue? I will release everything...," he added.

Other JD(S) leaders slam govt approach

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader CB Suresh Babu also criticised the Karnataka government's approach to acquiring agricultural land for the project, alleging that farmers were being unfairly affected. Talking to the reporters, he said, "This decision by the government is not fair because they are taking the lands of farmers... In assembly, we will take this as a priority..."

Environmental and financial concerns raised

Joining the criticism, JD(S) youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy expressed concerns over the environmental and social impact of the proposed township project. He alleged that the government had moved ahead without carrying out the necessary assessments and consultations. The party leader argued that the destruction of millions of trees would cause irreparable harm to the region's landscape and the livelihoods of local farmers. He said, "... We are doing a march of around 11km... We are committed to fighting for farmers... The government has not taken farmers into consideration... In a fertile land like here, more than 10 lakh trees will be destroyed. They have not even done a social and environmental impact assessment....

Nikhil Kumaraswamy also questioned the government's financial strategy for the project and alleged that it was seeking substantial borrowing to fund the development. "The government does not have money.... They are trying to borrow around Rs 12.5 thousand crores from the HUDCO (The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited). Now, the government from a sister company has put Rs 25 crores in the GBIT (Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township) account, and they are trying to tell the farmers to come and take that money...," he said.

CM Shivakumar's counter: Kumaraswamy is 'father' of the project

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy is the "father" of the Bidadi Township project, and accused the opposition of misleading farmers for political gains. Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha after the Cabinet meeting, CM Shivakumar said, "The farmers of Bidadi are good people. They are being misled. Isn't Kumaraswamy the father of this project? He has admitted it himself."

Shivakumar said Kumaraswamy had earlier promised to give farmers 40% of the developed land as compensation. Shivakumar further said 80% of farmers have come forward to give land. "If others do not come forward, what can I do? We will go as per the law. I am not upset by the opposition's politics," he said. (ANI)