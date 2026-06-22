Tripura CM Manik Saha stressed the immense need for regular yoga for a healthy lifestyle. He said it boosts immunity, removes fatigue, increases work performance, and helps in achieving mental peace, urging everyone to practice it regularly.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the need for regular yoga practice for a healthy lifestyle is immense as it has many benefits for the body which helps in increasing immunity.

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According to CMO Tripura, Chief Minister said on Sunday that responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people at the international level are also being attracted to yoga. Yoga removes fatigue and increases motivation and performance at work.

12th International Yoga Day in Tripura

The 12th International Yoga Day is being celebrated in the state under the joint initiative of the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports and the National AYUSH Mission. Speaking at the state-level 12th International Yoga Day programme held at the International Exhibition Hall in Hapania, CM Saha said, "Since our government came to power, we have been celebrating Yoga Day here for the last few years. We all know that since 2015, June 21 has been celebrated as International Yoga Day all over the world. This time, our famous Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating Yoga Day in Kolkata, West Bengal. Yoga means union. Through this, one can know oneself and recognize oneself."

'Yoga for Healthy Aging': This Year's Theme

He said that yoga has been practiced in our country for many ages. "Our sages have been practicing yoga since ancient times. Today's children need to understand more about yoga. As discussed, we all know that in September 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed celebrating June 21 as International Yoga Day in the United Nations General Assembly. After that, about 177 countries supported his proposal. It was passed without any vote. Now, International Yoga Day is celebrated in many countries. The theme of this year's Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Healthy Aging'," said Saha.

The Chief Minister said that those who practice yoga regularly have a much lower chance of getting sick. "So why shouldn't we practice yoga? Although today's children are more focused on their mobile phones, it would be better if they practiced yoga," he said.

Health Benefits of Regular Yoga

"I would like to appeal to everyone to practice yoga regularly. Regular yoga practice increases blood circulation. It develops intelligence, and the muscles of the body become flexible. Through practicing yoga, our body receives many benefits and immunity increases significantly. Through meditation and pranayama, one can also be free from mental stress to a great extent. Yoga practice is very necessary to improve students' concentration," he added.

The event was attended by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department PK Chakraborty, Director General of Police Anurag, and other high-ranking officials of the administration. (ANI)