Union Minister Suresh Gopi said central welfare schemes haven't reached Keralam due to the state's poor implementation. He cited the non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat and the delay in providing land for an AIIMS as key examples.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday said that several welfare and development schemes introduced by the Central Government had not reached the people of Keralam in the manner intended due to the state's approach towards their implementation.

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Addressing the Navbharat Sadas in Alappuzha, Gopi said the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Kerala had deprived people of benefits that could have significantly improved access to healthcare. "The development schemes implemented by the Central Government have not been beneficial to the people of Keralam,' he said.

Concerns over AIIMS delay in Kerala

The Union Minister also expressed concern over the delay in establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state. "For the past ten years, the Keralam government could not identify and provide land for AIIMS. Only Kozhikode was suggested as a location. Even though he had asked the Chief Minister to provide in writing four more locations, it was not heeded."

'UCC will definitely be implemented'

Speaking on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Gopi said opposition to the proposed law stemmed from a lack of understanding of its objectives. He asserted that the UCC would "definitely be implemented" and claimed that Muslim women would be among its biggest beneficiaries.

UDF unveils 'New Age Kerala' budget

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government unveiled its first State Budget since returning to power, presenting an ambitious roadmap for a "Puthuyuga Keralam" (New Age Kerala) built on technology, infrastructure, welfare, investment and employment generation, while simultaneously accusing the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) administration of leaving behind a severe fiscal crisis.