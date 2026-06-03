UP CM Yogi Adityanath held 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur, addressing public grievances and feeding cows. He is also set to inaugurate 71 development projects, including a Flatted Factory Complex, to boost youth opportunities in the region.

CM Holds Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday addressed public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur Temple premises. During the session, he interacted directly with local citizens to address their grievances and ensure the prompt resolution of public concerns.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Uttar Pradesh CM also fed the cows in the Gorakhnath Temple premises. Additionally, continuing his usual warm gestures during such visits, Adityanath distributed chocolates to children at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Development Projects Worth Rs 208 Crore to be Launched

The Chief Minister also announced that he will participate in the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 71 development projects in Gorakhpur later today. The projects include a Flatted Factory Complex developed in the GIDA area at a cost of Rs 208 crore and an EWS-LIG residential complex.

In a post on X, he wrote," Today, I will participate in the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 71 development projects, including the Flatted Factory Complex developed in the GIDA area at a cost of ₹208 crore and the EWS-LIG residential complex, in the holy city of Gorakhpur, the abode of the great yogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath Ji."

During the event, allotment letters for industrial plots and housing will be distributed alongside certificates for youth trained at the NIELIT Skill Center. Chief Minister Adityanath emphasised that these initiatives will unlock thousands of opportunities for local youth and accelerate the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh'.

"On this occasion, allotment letters for industrial plots and housing will be distributed. At the same time, certificates will also be provided to young colleagues trained from the NIELIT Skill Center. These projects will open the doors to new opportunities for thousands of youth and give fresh momentum to the resolve of 'Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh'," CM added. (ANI)