Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah or Nitin Gadkari - Survey reveals preferences for PM Modi's succession

As the tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha extends until June 16, 2024, Lok Sabha elections are anticipated in April or May. The BJP, eyeing a hat-trick of victories, aims to secure over 400 seats in the upcoming elections.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially declared PM Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, discussions about the potential successor have gained momentum. PM Modi himself has expressed confidence in securing a third term, often referring to it as 'Modi 3.0.' A recent survey delves into public opinion on which BJP leader is best suited to assume leadership in place of PM Modi.

According to a survey, conducted between December 15, 2023, and January 28, 2024, gathered opinions from 35,801 people across all Lok Sabha seats. The survey foresees a potential third term for Prime Minister Modi. Among the respondents, 29 percent believe Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the most suitable successor to PM Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari garnered support from 25 percent and 16 percent of the participants, respectively.

BJP, capitalizing on PM Modi's popularity, has experienced success in various assembly and general elections since 2014. The survey highlights the significant stature of PM Modi in Indian politics and seeks to identify the leader most likely to step into his shoes.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the election schedule soon, setting the stage for a crucial political event in the nation.

