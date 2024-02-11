Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJD MP Ramesh Majhi suffers minor injuries in Nabarangpur road accident

    The accident left the MP, the driver, and the Personal Security Officer (PSO) with minor injuries. Swift medical treatment was provided at the Umerkote Community Health Center (CHC) to address their injuries.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi encountered a minor road mishap near Umerkote in Nabarangpur district, resulting in injuries to himself, the driver, and another individual.

    The incident occurred late on Saturday night when the vehicle, returning from Raipur after the Parliament's budget session, skidded off the road due to a reported tyre burst.

    The car, transporting MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, suffered a tyre burst, leading to the driver losing control and the vehicle veering off the road.

    The accident left the MP, the driver, and the Personal Security Officer (PSO) with minor injuries. Swift medical treatment was provided at the Umerkote Community Health Center (CHC) to address their injuries.

    Ramesh Chandra Majhi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Nabarangpur, Odisha, in the 2019 general election as a member of BJD, is a prominent political figure.

    His political career includes serving as the Ex Cabinet Minister for ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, and Panchayatraj Department in the Government of Odisha. The accident underscores the unpredictability faced by public figures even during routine journeys.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
