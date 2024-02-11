Delhi airport gridlock: IndiGo flight's landing mishap sparks runway delays

According to reports, the IndiGo aircraft missed the designated taxiway at IGIA, navigating instead to the dead end of runway 28/10. The runway obstruction lasted for approximately 15 minutes, causing a temporary halt in flight operations.

In a recent incident at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi, an IndiGo aircraft originating from Amritsar created a momentary disruption after missing the taxiway upon landing. The A320 aircraft, identified as operating flight 6E 2221, reportedly reached the dead end of runway 28/10, leading to a 15-minute runway blockage and affecting some flight operations.

According to reports, the IndiGo aircraft missed the designated taxiway at IGIA, navigating instead to the dead end of runway 28/10. The runway obstruction lasted for approximately 15 minutes, causing a temporary halt in flight operations. Subsequently, an IndiGo towing van was deployed to move the aircraft from the runway's dead end to a parking bay, allowing for the resumption of normal airport activities.

'Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me': Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar's request to children

The brief but impactful disruption had repercussions on flight operations at the IGIA, where approximately 1,400 flights are handled daily. The scale of operations at this major airport underscores the significance of swift resolution in such incidents to minimize disruptions to the busy schedule of flights.

This incident bears a resemblance to a previous incident in February 2017, involving IndiGo and adverse weather conditions. During that incident, an IndiGo flight bound for Vizag missed the runway's centerline due to low visibility caused by fog. The resulting 50-minute delay in runway clearance led to an hour-long disruption in flight operations.

As of now, comments from IndiGo regarding the recent incident are awaited. The airline's perspective on the matter will be crucial in understanding the circumstances surrounding the navigation error and the measures in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Farmers' protest: Haryana Police impose Section 144 in Panchkula, ban on march pasts, tractor trolleys