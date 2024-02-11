Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi airport gridlock: IndiGo flight's landing mishap sparks runway delays

    According to reports, the IndiGo aircraft missed the designated taxiway at IGIA, navigating instead to the dead end of runway 28/10. The runway obstruction lasted for approximately 15 minutes, causing a temporary halt in flight operations.

    Delhi airport gridlock: Indigo flight's landing mishap sparks runway delays AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    In a recent incident at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi, an IndiGo aircraft originating from Amritsar created a momentary disruption after missing the taxiway upon landing. The A320 aircraft, identified as operating flight 6E 2221, reportedly reached the dead end of runway 28/10, leading to a 15-minute runway blockage and affecting some flight operations.

    According to reports, the IndiGo aircraft missed the designated taxiway at IGIA, navigating instead to the dead end of runway 28/10. The runway obstruction lasted for approximately 15 minutes, causing a temporary halt in flight operations. Subsequently, an IndiGo towing van was deployed to move the aircraft from the runway's dead end to a parking bay, allowing for the resumption of normal airport activities.

    'Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me': Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar's request to children

    The brief but impactful disruption had repercussions on flight operations at the IGIA, where approximately 1,400 flights are handled daily. The scale of operations at this major airport underscores the significance of swift resolution in such incidents to minimize disruptions to the busy schedule of flights.

    This incident bears a resemblance to a previous incident in February 2017, involving IndiGo and adverse weather conditions. During that incident, an IndiGo flight bound for Vizag missed the runway's centerline due to low visibility caused by fog. The resulting 50-minute delay in runway clearance led to an hour-long disruption in flight operations.

    As of now, comments from IndiGo regarding the recent incident are awaited. The airline's perspective on the matter will be crucial in understanding the circumstances surrounding the navigation error and the measures in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.

    Farmers' protest: Haryana Police impose Section 144 in Panchkula, ban on march pasts, tractor trolleys

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy faces non-bailable warrant for alleged COVID-19 violations

    Karnataka: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy faces non-bailable warrant for alleged COVID-19 violations

    Maharashtra Bomb threat targets US consulate in Mumbai, anonymous sender triggers investigation AJR

    Bomb threat targets US consulate in Mumbai, anonymous sender triggers investigation

    Dont eat if your parents don't vote for me': Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar's request to children AJR

    'Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me': Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar's request to children

    Revealed! Golden chisel and hammer used by sculptor Arun Yogiraj to carve Ram Lalla's eyes; see pictures vkp

    Revealed! Golden chisel and hammer used by sculptor Arun Yogiraj to carve Ram Lalla's eyes; see pictures

    Uttar Pradesh: Man consumes poison outside cop's house over harassment by wife, dies AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Man consumes poison outside cop's house over harassment by wife, dies

    Recent Stories

    Actress Debashree Roy gives MAJOR updates on Mithun Chakraborty's health, 'Discharged from ICU' RKK

    Actress Debashree Roy gives MAJOR updates on Mithun Chakraborty's health, 'Discharged from ICU'

    Karnataka: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy faces non-bailable warrant for alleged COVID-19 violations

    Karnataka: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy faces non-bailable warrant for alleged COVID-19 violations

    Maharashtra Bomb threat targets US consulate in Mumbai, anonymous sender triggers investigation AJR

    Bomb threat targets US consulate in Mumbai, anonymous sender triggers investigation

    Promise Day 2024: 6 promises to strengthen your bond with your partner RKK EAI

    Promise Day 2024: 6 promises to strengthen your bond with your partner

    Karnataka: Government school teacher brutally murdered after alleged witchcraft gone wrong at Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka: Government school teacher brutally murdered after alleged witchcraft gone wrong at Tumkur

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon