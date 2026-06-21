The 12th International Day of Yoga 2026 was celebrated at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Mohun Bagan officials participated, crediting the BJP government in Bengal and PM Modi's call for the event's prominence and collective participation.

The iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal, hosted the 12th International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations on Sunday. Mohun Bagan Club President Debasish Dutta and Executive Committee Member Sohini Mitra Choubey also participated in the event.

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Mohun Bagan Spearheads Yoga Initiative

Speaking to ANI, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club executive committee member Sohini Mitra Chaubey noted that the International Yoga Day has gained significant importance in West Bengal since the BJP government took office in the state. She added that given Mohun Bagan's long-standing commitment to sports, the club decided to play an essential role in spearheading the initiative. "Earlier, International Day of Yoga wasn't really celebrated in Bengal, except perhaps in small, isolated pockets. But now that the BJP government has come to power in Bengal, they are placing great importance on celebrating International Day of Yoga for the sake of health. Since Mohun Bagan is always at the forefront of sports, it is unthinkable to leave it out of this initiative. We have started doing this now, and our club president has also announced that we will celebrate International Day of Yoga here," said Chaubey

Mohun Bagan Club President Debasis Dutta praised the initiative, stating that the call for collective participation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari inspired people to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations. "The way this Yoga initiative has started this time is excellent. Many people used to practice at home, but it wasn't widely known. However, the call given by the Prime Minister and our leader, Suvendu Adhikari, urging everyone to come together and participate, serves as a great inspiration for people. We at the Mohun Bagan Club decided that we, too, would launch this initiative at the club. I listened to PM Modi's speech today. It is great that we all practised together today; let us ensure yoga is practised in every home, every single day of the year," said Dutta.

'Yoga for Healthy Ageing': 2026 Theme

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Modi. According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups.

PM Modi Leads National Celebrations in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata's Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world.

Addressing the gathering after participating in the mass yoga session, PM Modi said, "The entire nation, world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone, brings everyone together. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world, to the entire human community on International Yoga Day."