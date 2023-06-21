Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yoga Day 2023: Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal (WATCH)

    It’s the ninth edition of International Day of Yoga and the event is being celebrated across the world with much enthusiasm. Personnel from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force also joined in by conducting yoga sessions.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    The entire world is bending and twisting into different yoga asanas to celebrate International Yoga Day. The festivities will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN headquarters in New York. In India, the day takes on even more significance, and people from all walks of life participate in the festivities from the north to the south and from the east to the west. The Army, Navy, and Air Force of India also participate in this day's festivities with a lot of passion and excitement.

    Indian Army personnel on Wednesday performed Yoga at Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande also performed Yoga at Delhi Cantonment in the national capital.

    Also Read | Yoga Day 2023: From Smriti Irani to Anurag Thakur... Modi's ministers perform Yogasanas

    On board the INS Vikrant in Kochi, Kerala, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh practised yoga.

    Other than the Army and Navy, the Indian Air Force has planned Yoga Day celebrations across the country at different air force stations. Other wings of the ministry of defence have also planned similar activities. 

    Also Read | Yoga Day 2023: 'Yoga creates healthy and powerful society...' PM Modi in video message (WATCH)

    Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated International Yoga Day on Wednesday at different units including the forward location of Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir valley. 

    On June 21, PM Modi will commemorate the International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters alongside the UN hierarchy and representatives of the global community.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 2:06 PM IST
