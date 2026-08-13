Content producer Muskan Karia has opened up about her distressing experience with a viral, AI-generated deepfake video that falsely depicted her. She detailed the emotional turmoil, the process of reporting the incident to the Cyber Cell, and the eventual arrest of the suspects responsible for creating the fake content.

A 22-year-old content producer named Muskan Karia has talked about how an AI-generated video that purportedly showed her in a compromising scenario upset her. She claimed that the encounter left her shaken, particularly when others close to her first found it difficult to realise that the video was fraudulent.

According to Karia, she has now reported the issue to the authorities, and those who are suspected of creating the deepfake have been put into custody by Maharashtra authorities. She also discussed how hard it was to disprove the video after it had gone viral online. While searching for a new house in late May, Karia remembered getting an Instagram message. The message said, "Is this you?" and included a video. She claimed that because the AI-generated clip appeared so real, she was really upset when she saw it.

The influencer said, "*Main us video ko dekhke kaafi hil gayi thi *because it was so realistic." People who knew her had also seen the video, which made the situation even more difficult.

Karia claimed that she had to clarify to her loved ones that the individual on the video was not her. She said, "Mujhe apno ko hi prove karna pad raha tha ki ye mai nahi hu." She further disclosed that she decided to keep quiet about the issue for about two months. "Main do mahine chup rahi," she remarked, noting that by that point, a number of people had seen the video.

Karia stated that she initially spoke with her attorney about the situation and gave them the original video that had been altered to create the fake film. She said that a regular video she had posted with her viewers served as the source. She said that it was then modified using AI to produce the offensive content.

“Maine apne lawyer ko saari cheeze batayi, unko original video bhi bheji jo actually meri thi, jise deepfake kara gaya tha," she said. She and her lawyer then approached the Cyber Cell, where she had to hand over both the original recording and the manipulated version.

An FIR was registered after Karia complained about the fake video. The main worry, according to her, is that viewers could think such stuff is real, even though AI systems are getting better at creating realistic-looking fake content. The individuals Karia said were responsible for the film were eventually located and taken into custody by the authorities. "We also managed to apprehend those responsible for it. She remarked, “Police sir ne ek certificate bhi diya hai, stating that the video was a total deepfake.”

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Karia said she was fortunate to have family support, legal help and enough resources to pursue the case. She pointed out that many victims may not have the same support or money to fight back.

Her post also drew supportive messages from users, with several people praising her for speaking about the incident and encouraging her to stay strong.