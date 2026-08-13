Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the BJP-RSS over a 'shuddhikaran' havan held in Haldwani after a rally by Mallikarjun Kharge. She demanded that the Prime Minister condemn the incident and apologise, calling it a reflection of their ideology.

Priyanka Demands PM's Apology Over 'Purification' Ritual

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday criticised the BJP and RSS over a 'shuddhikaran' havan held at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally. She said the Prime Minister should condemn the act and apologise.

Kharge addressed a Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on August 8 as part of the party's preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election. Addressing reporters, the Congress MP said, "This mindset clearly demonstrates the ideologies of the BJP and the RSS. This must be repudiated. The Prime Minister should condemn this and apologise."

'Disgrace to BJP-RSS Ideology': Kumari Selja

Further, Congress MP Kumari Selja also criticised the BJP and RSS over a 'shuddhikaran' ritual, accusing the ruling party of promoting an ideology against equality. "It is a disgrace to the BJP-RSS government and their ideology that, on the one hand, they talk about organising 'Tiranga Yatras' and engage in such publicity, while on the other, the principle of equality, guaranteed by our Constitution and upheld by the nation and the world, is being blatantly violated regarding our leader and the Leader of the Opposition," she said.

She also criticised the state government for allegedly failing to take action over the incident. "Look at Uttarakhand, a BJP-ruled state where they make tall claims; consider the very spot where Kharge ji and the rest of us held a rally; they are doing purification there. What kind of 'purification' is this? It is Uttarakhand that needs purification, purification from such an ideology, such a mindset, such a vile mentality as theirs. Uttarakhand needs to be cleansed of the fact that such people are currently in power there yet fail to take any action when such incidents occur," Selja further said.

BJP Condemns Incident, Promises Probe

Meanwhile, Union Minister JP Nadda also condemned the alleged incident while asserting that the BJP does not subscribe to such activities. Nadda also said that the BJP will surely investigate the allegations raised by Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI)