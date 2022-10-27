Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Write research papers, don't restrict yourself to only treatment: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to doctors

    "The NMC (National Medical Commission) says it has no objections when we talk about appointing doctors from existing medical schools as professors in newly founded medical colleges; however, the issue is that they have not authored a single research paper," said Yogi Adityanath.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, advised doctors in the state on Thursday to write research papers and have them published rather than limiting themselves to treating patients.

    Adityanath inaugurated the Department of Vascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery at King George Medical University (KGMU) and launched the first "Pathogen Reduction Machine" in Asia.

    "Some KGMU teachers have been recognised internationally as good scientists, but there is still a lot more we can do," the chief minister said.

    "When we talk about appointing doctors from existing medical colleges as teachers in newly established medical colleges, the NMC (National Medical Commission) says it has no objection," he continues, "however, the issue is that they have not authored a single research paper."

    The chief minister asserted that if we cannot write research papers, there will be no progress toward patenting. "KGMU has plenty of patients, but where are the research papers and publications? We must incorporate it into our daily routine, and failure to do so will impede our progress," he said. 

    "Make writing a habit as well. Don't limit yourself to just treatment. New research papers should come from KGMU on behalf of every faculty member, and we should publish on behalf of each department. All departments in this building should have some articles published in international journals," he continued.

    According to the chief minister, KGMU must evolve with the times. "KGMU has progressed significantly. KGMU celebrated its 100th anniversary five years ago, a significant achievement for any institution. Many advances in medical science have been made over the last 100 years," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
    'Liar in chief': BJP's Gautam Gambhir slams Arvind Kejriwal amid Ghazipur landfill row

    'BJP gave nothing to Delhi except mountains of garbage': Arvind Kejriwal at Ghazipur landfill site

    Calling girl 'item' is derogatory, objectifies her in sexual manner': Mumbai court

    On Kejriwal's 'Lakshmi-Ganesh' on currency note comment, Congress Manish Tewari says, 'Why not BR Ambedkar'

    Delhi BJP workers stage protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of his visit to Ghazipur landfill site

    'Liar in chief': BJP's Gautam Gambhir slams Arvind Kejriwal amid Ghazipur landfill row

    'There are some positive signs' - Novak Djokovic on Australian Open 2023 participation

    Winter is coming: Tips you should follow to have healthy and glowing skin

    Barcelona's Champions League disaster: 5 reasons why the Blaugrana failed for second season in a row

    Realme 10 series confirmed to launch in November; here's everything you need to know

