UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

Four people, including a woman and a child, were in the rickshaw. One after the other, the luxury Sports Utility Vehicles kept passing by while the passengers of the rickshaw awaited help. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

In a shocking case of insensitivity, a video has emerged from Ballia, Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, where civic apathy has grown to the extent that administration officials seem to be completely turning a blind eye to people's woes.

A video now doing the rounds on social media shows an e-rickshaw overturning because of a big pothole on the road that almost seems like a pit filled with rainwater. What's shocking is that the rickshaw was giving way to a VIP convoy that was trying to find road space along the pothole-ridden stretch, and not one person -- not even the police -- came to help when the rickshaw tumbled right before them.

To recall, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, while stating that good roads are everyone's right, had directed officials to run a campaign wherein all roads in the state are made pothole free before November 15. It seems that message has not reached officials in Sitapur just yet.