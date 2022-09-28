CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya; PM Modi recalls memories

The veena, an Indian classical music instrument, which symbolises Saraswati – the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning – weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on the occasion of the late singer's 93rd birth anniversary. CM Adityanath paid tribute to the legendary vocalist and said, "Sanatan Dharma means paying tributes to the one who devoted all her life to India's music and culture. She has sung maximum bhajans in praise of Lord Ram. Her patriotic songs were also unparalleled and are memorable."

The chief minister also declared Ayodhya is 'becoming one of the most beautiful cities of the world'.

The road was also inaugurated in the presence of union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy and some of the late singer's family members.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the 40-feet-long veena installed at an intersection in Ayodhya named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will become a symbol of musical harmony.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that the 92 white lotus made of marble in the chowk complex depict Lata Mangeshkar's lifespan.

"This chowk, named after Lata Didi, will also act as a place of inspiration for the people associated with the world of art in our country. It will show that it is also our duty to stay connected to India's roots, move towards modernity, to take India's art and culture to every corner of the world," PM Modi.

"Taking pride in India's thousands-year-old heritage, it is also our responsibility to take India's culture to the new generation," he added.

Recalling his fond memories of the iconic singer, PM Modi said whenever he spoke to her, the "familiar sweetness of her voice mesmerized me every time."

The veena, an Indian classical music instrument, which symbolises Saraswati – the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning – weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday to mark the singer's 93rd birth anniversary.

The veena has been designed by master sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who has designed the Statue of Unity (the world’s tallest statue) in Gujarat.