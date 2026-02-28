Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a statewide HPV vaccination campaign targeting 64,000 adolescent girls aged 13-14. The drive aims to prevent cervical cancer and is part of the state's broader health sector reforms.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched the statewide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign and said the state government has set a target to vaccinate 64,000 adolescent girls against cervical cancer.

Speaking at the event in Shimla, the Chief Minister said cervical cancer and breast cancer are among the most common cancers affecting women and stressed the importance of prevention through early vaccination and awareness. He clarified that while cancer treatment can be complex, early detection and preventive measures like vaccination significantly reduce the risk.

Campaign Targets Girls Aged 13-14

The vaccination drive will focus on girls aged 13 to 14 years, ideally before marriage, in line with medical guidelines. The Health Department has been directed to implement the campaign with the support of doctors and medical staff across the state. The government aims to complete the vaccination process within a year.

Responding to a question about the high number of cancer cases in Rajasthan, Sukhu said there could be multiple reasons and emphasised the need for awareness, early diagnosis, and improved healthcare facilities.

State Announces Major Healthcare Reforms

Highlighting broader health sector reforms, CM Sukhu said the state government is investing Rs 3,000 crore to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. He added that technological upgrades are underway at major institutions, including Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College.

Robotic Surgery Services to Launch in March

Sukhu further announced that robotic surgery services are being introduced in five government medical colleges across Himachal Pradesh.

Robotic surgery will be formally launched at Neer Chowk on March 6 and at IGMC Shimla on March 10. He claimed that very few government hospitals in North India currently offer robotic surgery facilities, and Himachal Pradesh is among the leading states to introduce the advanced technology in the public sector.

The Chief Minister said the government's focus is to ensure that patients from within and outside the state can access quality healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign in Ajmer.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu, meanwhile, refused to respond to the allegation by the BJP that he was responsible for the AI summit protest. Sukhu said, "I do not consider it appropriate to respond to each and every thing they say."