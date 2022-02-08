Writ petition in Calcutta High Court over immediate removal of Bengal Governor

The petition filed by Ramaprashad Sarkar will be heard on February 11.

A writ petition was filed by advocate Ramaprashad Sarkar in the Calcutta High Court seeking immediate removal of the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar from his position. The petition will be heard on February 11, ANI reported.

Since being appointed as the Governor of Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar has had frequent run-ins with the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the government over several issues.

Banerjee recently blocked him on Twitter, claiming she was disturbed by his tweets and that he treated her government like a 'bonded labourer.' The Trinamool Congress chief said the phones are randomly tapped, comparing the situation with the Pegasus spyware controversy. Banerjee said, "Pegasus is being done from the Raj Bhavan."

Banerjee stated that she had written to the Prime Minister several times, requesting Governor Dhankar's removal, but no action had been taken in response by the Central government.

In a Twitter post, Dhankar stated, "I cannot imagine the holy land of Bengal becoming blood-soaked and a testing ground for human rights violations. People are claiming that the state is transforming into a democratic gas chamber."

The Governor claimed that there was no rule of law in Bengal and that the state was ruled by 'rulers,' and that it was her responsibility to protect the Constitution. Dhankar also stated that no amount of insults would deter him from carrying out his responsibilities.

Last Saturday, Dhankhar said that the state government's suggestion to appoint former DGP Virendra and ex-additional chief secretary Naveen Prakash as information commissioners was 'flawed.'

He had previously criticized the Chief Minister for questioning a senior police officer about whether the Governor threatened him and interfered with his work. While Dhankhar claimed her actions dealt a 'spinal blow' to the police force, the ruling camp accused the Governor of violating constitutional limits.

