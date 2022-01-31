  • Facebook
    Mamata Vs Dhankar war escalates; West Bengal CM blocks Governor on Twitter

    The development comes a day after Dhankar stated that the state had become a 'gas chamber for democracy'. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Kolkata, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 8:10 PM IST
    Accusing Governor Jagdeep Dhankar of phone tapping and threatening the state chief secretary and Director General of Police, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday blocked him from her Twitter account. 

    Addressing the media persons on Monday, Banerjee said, “I apologise for it in advance. Daily, he tweets something against me or my officers. Always saying unconstitutional and unethical things. He treats an elected government like bonded labour. That is why I have blocked him from my Twitter account. I had got irritated."

    Stating that she had written to the prime minister several times and sought Governor Dhankar's removal, Mamata further said that so far no action had been initiated in response by the Centre.

    Dhankar had said in a Twitter post, "I cannot see the hallowed land of Bengal getting blood-drenched and becoming a laboratory for the trampling of human rights. People are saying that the state is turning into a gas chamber of democracy." 

    Claiming that there was no rule of law in Bengal, the Governor said that the state was being ruled by the 'rulers' and that it was her responsibility to protect the Constitution. Dhankar also said that no amount of insults would deter him from performing his duties.

    Meanwhile, reacting to the chief minister blocking him on Twitter, Dhankar posted, "Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state ‘blocks’ constitutional norms and rule of law and those in authority bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution."

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2022, 8:12 PM IST
