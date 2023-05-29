Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police registers FIR for 'rioting', removed tents from Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against protesting wrestlers who were detained while marching towards the new Parliament building.They have been booked for rioting and other charges following a scuffle with security personnel after they were stopped from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against the organisers of the wrestlers' protest, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The action by the Delhi Police comes hours after the protesting wrestlers were detained by the cops while marching towards the new Parliament building.

"A case has been filed against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and other protest organisers. A few wrestlers had arrived to Jantar Mantar late at night to protest; however, they were denied permission and were sent back," according to Delhi Police. India’s top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, among others, have been booked for rioting and other charges following a scuffle with security personnel after they were stopped from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.

Vinesh Phogat responded to the FIR by saying a new chapter in history was being written.

"Delhi Police took seven days to register a FIR for sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan, but not even seven hours to file a FIR for peacefully protesting against them. Has a dictatorship taken over the nation? The way the government treats its players is being observed by everyone on earth," Vinesh Phogat said on her social media account.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia was also detained by security personnel while heading towards the Parliament. Punia questioned his police incarceration on Twitter as well. The grapplers have been seeking the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The protestors have levelled an allegation of sexual harassment against the WFI chief.