IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday told employees that the airline has emerged stronger after a challenging period, saying "the worst is behind us" as operations stabilised and the carrier restored its network to 2,200 flights.

In an internal message to staff, Elbers praised employees across functions for standing united during recent disruptions. "Dear IndiGo colleagues, through the storm, we are finding our wings again. The worst is behind us. These last two weeks have been very challenging for all of us," he said, thanking pilots, cabin crew, airport staff, operations control and customer service teams for their support.

Referring to steps taken since December 9, Elbers said IndiGo had stabilised operations and rapidly rebuilt capacity. "After that, we restored our network to 2200 flights today. Given our scale and complexity, recovering from such a situation in a short time is a testament to our teamwork and the strength of our operating principles," he said.

Road Ahead: Three Key Priorities

Outlining the road ahead, the IndiGo CEO said the airline would now focus on three priorities -- resilience, root cause analysis and rebuilding.

Focus on Resilience

On resilience, he pointed to the onset of the IROP season and said the focus would be on keeping operations stable and minimising the impact of external factors on customers.

Root Cause Analysis

On the Root cause analysis, Elbers cautioned against speculation and said a comprehensive review was underway. "What we witnessed seems a compounding effect of several factors. Everyone wants answers. Speculations are circulating, but I encourage everyone, please stay calm, focus on your professional responsibilities and avoid engaging in such speculations," he said, adding that an external aviation expert appointed by the board would conduct a full-scale root cause analysis.

Rebuilding and Engagement

On rebuilding, Elbers said the leadership team would travel across the network to engage with employees and gather feedback. "The leadership team, including myself, will travel across the network to meet you, understand the challenges you faced during this difficult time and seek your feedback. A combination of this root cause analysis and your input will help us building Indigo even stronger and even better," he said.

Looking Back to Move Forward

Urging staff not to let the recent days define the airline's legacy, Elbers recalled IndiGo's 19-year journey. "In 2006, 19 years ago, we started from one aircraft... Today, we are 65,000 proud IndiGo colleagues and in these 19 years, over 850 million customers choose to fly with us," he said.

Concluding his message, Elbers said IndiGo would continue to serve the country with its core values of reliability, accessibility, discipline and customer focus. "We continue to serve India with the same focus that built this very company. Reliability, accessibility, discipline and customer focus. Dear colleagues, thank you. Through the storm, we found our wings again. From here on, onwards and upwards," he said.

Delhi High Court on IndiGo PIL

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court disposed of a fresh public interest litigation (PIL) filed against IndiGo Airlines over mass flight cancellations and passenger hardship, holding that the issues raised are already under consideration in an earlier pending writ petition before the Court.

Dictating the order, the Court observed that the issues highlighted in the PIL primarily relate to remedial measures required to address the situation that arose due to the cancellation of a large number of flights and the disruption of services by Respondent No. 3, IndiGo. (ANI)