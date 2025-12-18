The Indian Army organised a photography cadre at GDC Banihal, Ramban, to promote creative skills among youth. The 8-day course by Rashtriya Rifles aims to impart photography/videography knowledge and prepare them for a self-dependent career.

The Indian Army organised a photography cadre at Government Degree College, Banihal, Ramban on Thursday to promote creative & technical skills among youth.

At the inaugural-cum-induction session at GDC, professional photographers briefed students on camera operations and the scope of photography and videography.

Empowering Youth Through Photography

The course aims to impart photography and videography knowledge to young adults and prepare them for a career that the army believes offers strong prospects. The course structure involves lessons on: fundamental and practical photography, composition, lenses, aperture, depth of field, ISO, lighting, and other camera operations etc. At the end of the course, the students will be allowed to operate a camera themselves.

Expert Insights and Course Details

Mohd Rafiq highlighted the path to becoming a wildlife photographer, like himself. Speaking to ANI, he said, "... It is a course for beginners that will be conducted here over 8 days. The Rashtriya Rifles have organised this. It is a good initiative to help people learn new skills and become self-dependent..."

Fostering Financial Independence

The Army officials also highlighted the prospects of photography as a career and the importance of training youth in this field. They asserted their confidence in the youth of the valley to become financially independent through this course.

Enthusiastic Response from Students

"It is an interesting opportunity provided by the Indian army to teach us photography. I am intrigued to see what lies ahead. I am also thankful to the Indian army for starting this course for us," a student who attended the session told ANI.

The course venue, GDC Banihal, was donned with various types of cameras, lens, tripods and other necessary equipments that the students will have access to. The event saw a large footfall, showcasing engagement and enthusiasm of the youth in the valley.