Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday criticised both the central and Delhi governments over rising air pollution, saying the residents of the national capital are "trapped in a gas chamber" and struggling to breathe. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said,"Today, breathing in Delhi has become difficult, speaking has become difficult. The people of Delhi are trapped in a gas chamber, feeling suffocated... For 11 years, the Modi government has been in power at the centre. What have they done?... I also hold the previous AAP government responsible... Both of these have made life difficult in Delhi, making it hard for the common man to breathe..."

BJP Responds, Calls for Scientific Approach

Responding to the concerns, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat acknowledged the issue but stressed the need for a scientific approach. "Pollution levels in Delhi are a matter of concern. But for the last 26-27 years, there was no BJP Govt in Delhi. We came to know that no concrete policy has been formed by the Delhi Government. BJP Govt came to power in Feb. As soon as she came to power, the CM deployed water sprinklers. Still, these solutions are not satisfactory. A scientific study should be done and steps will be taken to remove the scientific reasons for the pollution that come before us. Delhi Govt and Centre are alert about this and work is being done. Discussion will be taken up on this today," Sehrawat told ANI.

BJP Blames '11 Years of Neglect' by AAP

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Thursday said the current Delhi government (BJP) is tackling pollution and civic issues left behind by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejriwal. He said the issues facing the national capital did not develop overnight but are the result of "11 years of neglect" by the AAP party.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Verma listed a wide range of civic and environmental works that he said should have been completed over the past decade, including removal of garbage dumps, repair of footpaths and parks, e-waste management, cleaning of the Yamuna, maintenance of drains, sewage treatment plants, water treatment facilities, plastic waste management, road cleaning, and implementation of an electric vehicle policy. (ANI)