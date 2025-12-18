Eminent sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, creator of the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, passed away at 100 in Noida. Tributes poured in from leaders like Yogi Adityanath. Sutar will be accorded full state honours for his funeral.

Eminent sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, the hands behind the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, passed away at his residence in Noida on Thursday, said Noida Police. He was 100 and had been ailing with age-related illnesses.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tributes and State Honours

महान मूर्तिकार, विश्व की सबसे ऊंची प्रतिमा 'स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' के शिल्पकार, 'पद्म भूषण' श्री राम. वी. सुतार जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद एवं कला जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है। उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को सद्गति एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 18, 2025

The passing away of the legendary artist has drawn tributes from across the nation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief on X: "The demise of the great sculptor, the artisan of the world's tallest statue 'Statue of Unity', 'Padma Bhushan' Shri Ram V. Sutar Ji, is extremely sorrowful and an irreplaceable loss to the art world. A humble tribute to him! I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed noble soul attains eternal peace and grants strength to the grieving family to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!"

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute to the centenarian artist.

ज्येष्ठ शिल्पकार महाराष्ट्रभूषण श्री राम सुतार यांच्या पार्थिवावर शासकीय इतमामात अंत्यसंस्कार करण्यात यावेत, यासाठी मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री मा. अमितभाई शाह आणि उत्तरप्रदेशचे मुख्यमंत्री मा. योगी आदित्यनाथजी यांना दूरध्वनी करून विनंती केली होती. ती… https://t.co/HyTCgXjx1f — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) December 18, 2025

In a post on X, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office wrote, "Chief sculptor and Maharashtra Bhushan Shri Ram Sutar's mortal remains should be accorded full state honours for the funeral rites; for this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had telephoned and made a request to Union Home Minister Hon. Amitbhai Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hon. Yogi Adityanathji. The Uttar Pradesh government has immediately accepted that request. Shri Ram Sutar's mortal remains will be given full state honours for the funeral rites in Noida."

Legacy of an Acclaimed Sculptor

Sutar is famous for designing the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue that stands 182 metres.

Ram V. Sutar was gold medalist from J.J. School of Art, Bombay. Celebrated for his mastery of bronze and realistic sculptures, Sutar is recognised globally for his work. His bust of Mahatma Gandhi has been installed in over 450 cities worldwide.

Sutar's creations have garnered international acclaim, drawing artists to his studio. He's often compared to masters like Rodin and Michelangelo.

The 522-foot Statue of Unity honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Sutar was also involved in other notable projects, including the 600-foot Lord Ram Statue in Ayodhya and the 400-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Mumbai.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, presented the Maharashtra Bhushan Award to sculptor Ram V Sutar in Noida. (ANI)