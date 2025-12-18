BJP leader Dilip Ghosh defended the renaming of the MGNREGA scheme, stating changes are based on requirements and slammed the opposition's protest, linking it to the required 40% state funding. Congress announced nationwide protests in response.

BJP Defends Renaming, Slams Opposition

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Thursday backed the central government's decision to rename the MGNREGA scheme to VB-G Ram G, stating that the renaming of schemes took place as per the requirements and changes made to it. "The Planning Commission was also replaced. But what's in a name? Renamings keep happening. Several cities and places in the country have been renamed. Schemes are also renamed as per the requirement. But they (Opposition) are opposing the several changes that have been made to the scheme..." he said

Ghosh further slammed the opposition, saying that the state government is opposing the renaming because it will be bound to give 40% of the funds for the process. "They are speaking against the renaming, but it is of no use. 40% funding will have to be provided by the State Government. Workers will have to be given their money...All of these are issues for them, so they are opposing. Only such changes are being made that will benefit society and the country."

Ghosh Targets TMC

He targeted the TMC and said, "What has TMC done for Mahatma Gandhi? Whatever had to be done has been done by PM Modi, by the NDA Govt. Not just Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi has worked for Ambedkar ji, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra, Netaji Subhas Bose and all great personalities of the country."

Lok Sabha Debate and Congress Protests

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha saw a nearly 14-hour debate over the VB-G RAM G Bill, with the Opposition demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to the Standing Committee, even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly defended the Bill, terming it a decisive step towards achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Opposing the Bill, Congress announced a series of nationwide protests on December 17, accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to "dismantle rights-based welfare" and replace it with charity controlled from the Centre. The party has directed its state units (Pradesh Congress Committees) to organise protests at all district headquarters. The demonstrations featured portraits of Mahatma Gandhi to symbolise resistance against the "erasure of his name and values."

Key Changes in Proposed Bill

Meanwhile, the Bill introduced by the Agriculture Minister in the Lok Sabha guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. (ANI)