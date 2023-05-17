World's highest Lord Shiva temple Tungnath shrine tilting by 6-10 degrees: ASI raises concern

ASI has not ruled out the possibility of subsidence. The officials have said that if required the damaged foundation stone will be replaced, however, only after consultations with experts.

A recent study by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) revealed that Tungnath Temple, world's highest Lord Shiva Temple that is in the Rudraprayag district of Garhwal Himalayas at an altitude of 12,800 feet is tilting by five to six degrees. The ASI also said that the smaller structures in the temple complex have been tilting by 10 degrees.

"First, we will find the root cause of the damage in case it can be repaired immediately. Besides, a detailed work programme will be prepared after a thorough inspection of the shrine," Manoj Kumar Saxena, superintending archaeologist of ASI's Dehradun circle said.

It is reportedly said that the central government has been informed about the situation of the temple and that it should be included as a protected monument. The government has initiated "the process of declaring it as a monument of national importance and issued a notification seeking objections from the public as a matter of procedure," an official said.

"A letter has also been sent to BKTC in this regard. However, we are yet to receive a response," he further said. The Tungnath Temple falls under the administration of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC).

