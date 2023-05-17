Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World's highest Lord Shiva temple Tungnath shrine tilting by 6-10 degrees: ASI raises concern

    ASI has not ruled out the possibility of subsidence. The officials have said that if required the damaged foundation stone will be replaced, however, only after consultations with experts.

    Worlds highest Lord Shiva temple Tungnath shrine tilting by 6-10 degrees: ASI raises concern AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    A recent study by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) revealed that Tungnath Temple, world's highest Lord Shiva Temple that is in the Rudraprayag district of Garhwal Himalayas at an altitude of 12,800 feet is tilting by five to six degrees. The ASI also said that the smaller structures in the temple complex have been tilting by 10 degrees.

    "First, we will find the root cause of the damage in case it can be repaired immediately. Besides, a detailed work programme will be prepared after a thorough inspection of the shrine," Manoj Kumar Saxena, superintending archaeologist of ASI's Dehradun circle said.

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Kerala govt approves ordinance to ensure safety of health workers

    It is reportedly said that the central government has been informed about the situation of the temple and that it should be included as a protected monument. The government has initiated "the process of declaring it as a monument of national importance and issued a notification seeking objections from the public as a matter of procedure," an official said.

    ASI has not ruled out the possibility of subsidence. The officials have said that if required the damaged foundation stone will be replaced, however, only after consultations with experts.

    "A letter has also been sent to BKTC in this regard. However, we are yet to receive a response," he further said. The Tungnath Temple falls under the administration of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC).

    Doctor Vandana death case: Court sends accused Sandeep to 5-day Crime Branch custody

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Kerala govt approves ordinance to ensure safety of health workers snt

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Kerala govt approves ordinance to ensure safety of health workers

    Most divorces seems to arise from love marriages: Supreme Court AJR

    Most divorces seems to arise from love marriages: Supreme Court

    Congress slams BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM; check details AJR

    'Won't lobby for it': Congress leader G Parameshwara on dalits' demand to make him Karnataka CM

    Congress slams BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM; check details AJR

    Congress slams BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM; check details

    2 years for Siddaramaiah and 3 years for DK Shivakumar Congress mulls split Karnataka CM terms Report gcw

    2 years for Siddaramaiah and 3 years for DK Shivakumar? Congress mulls split Karnataka CM terms - Report

    Recent Stories

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Kerala govt approves ordinance to ensure safety of health workers snt

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Kerala govt approves ordinance to ensure safety of health workers

    Karnataka Election 2023 winners 97 per cent are crorepatis 55 per cent have criminal charges gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 winners: 97% are crorepatis, 55% have criminal

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull- 8 most dangerous dog breeds RBA

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull- 8 most dangerous dog breeds

    Alert Gmail users Google will delete your account photos starting December 2023 if gcw

    Alert Gmail users! Google will delete your account, photos starting December 2023 if...

    Most divorces seems to arise from love marriages: Supreme Court AJR

    Most divorces seems to arise from love marriages: Supreme Court

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon