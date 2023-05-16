Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Doctor Vandana death case: Court sends accused Sandeep to 5-day Crime Branch custody

    The investigating officer DySP MM Jose requested Sandeep's custody by submitting an application to the Kottarakkara Judicial First Class Magistrate.

    Doctor Vandana death case: Court sends accused Sandeep to 5-day Crime Branch custody anr
    First Published May 16, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    Kollam: Sandeep, the accused in the Dr Vandana Das murder case was remanded to the custody of the Crime Branch (CB) for five days on Tuesday. The investigating officer DySP MM Jose requested Sandeep's custody by submitting an application to the Kottarakkara Judicial First Class Magistrate.

    The court also stated that the lawyer can meet the accused for 15 minutes in the presence of the investigating officer on alternate days. The prosecution asked the court that the mental condition of the accused should be examined and hence he should be remanded in custody. The court accepted this argument of the prosecution. Advocate B A Alur appeared before the court on behalf of the accused.

    The Crime Branch argued before the court that the accused should be kept in custody while evidence was gathered. However, Adv. Alur, who represented Sandeep, argued that the police report specifically stated how the weapon was obtained and subsequently explained why additional proof was not required. According to the attorney, Sandeep should be hospitalized because his left leg is broken and he has a urinary infection. The court, though, rejected it.

    On Monday, the director of the health department received the investigation report that district medical officer Shajan Mathew had produced. The Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital's casualty wing had serious flaws, according to the report.

    Dr Vandana Das, a house surgeon was stabbed to death by Sandeep when he was brought to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital for treatment on May 10, 2023. 

