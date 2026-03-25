Union Minister Giriraj Singh praised PM Modi's global leadership while heavily criticizing Rahul Gandhi. He accused the LoP of spreading confusion, calling him an 'abodh baalak' and contrasting Modi's handling of COVID-19 and fuel prices.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that the people of the world have faith only in the Indian PM. Speaking to the media, Singh also targeted the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading confusion. "While top leadership across the globe is caught in various dilemmas, the world trusts only Narendra Modi among those top leaders. He is performing his duty; he is serious about the country and serious about the current situation. He is not like India's LoP (Leader of Opposition), who only works to spread confusion," Giriraj said.

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Singh calls Rahul Gandhi an 'abodh baalak'

Earlier on Tuesday, Giriraj Singh criticised Rahul Gandhi, calling him an "abodh baalak" and accusing him of spreading confusion during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to the reporters, Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is an 'abodh baalak'.He's like an ignorant child. I mentioned that even during the COVID period, his activities in the country involved spreading confusion and inciting people. Today, the leadership and the people of India have faith in Narendra Modi's leadership. We have successfully fought against COVID-19. In this country, fuel prices haven't increased yet. I saw that the Himachal Pradesh government has increased fuel prices. Where is Rahul Gandhi's voice now? He keeps barking about it elsewhere; why doesn't he ask why it was increased there? Even though the country's Prime Minister hasn't increased prices, while countries like the USA, Japan, and Germany have, that is what management is all about."

Remarks follow Gandhi's criticism of PM Modi

Giriraj's comments came after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticised PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha over the West Asia situation for not naming the US in his address, adding that he is "100% under the control" of President Donald Trump. (ANI)