LJK President Jose Charles Martin said the focus is now on implementing a 'master plan' for Puducherry's development, designed with a Singapore team. Following a meeting with Amit Shah, he noted the government formation is complete and ready to act.

Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi (LJK) President Jose Charles Martin on Sunday said that the focus has now shifted toward the rapid implementation of development projects in Puducherry, revealing that a comprehensive "master plan" has been designed in collaboration with a Singapore-based architect team.

Speaking to ANI after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Martin emphasised that with the formation of the government and the allocation of portfolios now complete, the administration is ready to move into the next phase of governance. "We are in talks on how we develop the overall progress of Puducherry. As the government is formed now and with the portfolios, now we are going to the next step of getting new proposals and projects," Jose Charles Martin said.

Puducherry Gears Up for Implementation Phase

Addressing the timeline of the administrative process in the Union Territory, the LJK President acknowledged a slight delay in the initial stages but maintained that the roadmap for the future is already finalised. "The only thing was that there was a delay in forming these portfolios, but now we have already got the future plans ready. So we just want to quickly implement the plans... There was a general meeting on the party level," he added.

Singapore-Designed Master Plan

Highlighting the technical preparation behind the proposed development, Martin shared that international experts were involved in drafting a vision document to transform the UT. "We have already designed a complete master plan and vision document with a Singapore architect team. We are working on it... This was the initial meeting, but we have all the other plans ready as we move forward," Martin told reporters.

Amit Shah's Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a significant two-day visit to Puducherry, presiding over key ceremonies and chairing high-level strategic meetings and discussions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also offered prayers during his visit to Sri Ramana Maharshi Ashram, in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday. (ANI)