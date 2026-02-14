Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth says the 'world is literally at war' due to growing global security stress and conflicts reshaping military doctrines. At the JAI Se Vijay seminar, he and CDS Gen Anil Chauhan stressed jointness, Aatmanirbharta, and innovation.

'World Is Literally At War'

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army Southern Command, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, on Saturday highlighted the growing global security stresses, stating that "the world today is quite literally at war," with multiple regions witnessing active or potential conflicts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the opening session of the JAI Se Vijay seminar in Pune, Lt Gen Seth said ongoing global conflicts are reshaping military doctrines and operational priorities. "We meet at a time when global security is under stress, and strategic competition has hardened into open conflict in several theatres," he said. "The world today is quite literally at war. The Ukraine conflict continues to reshape doctrines and force employment. The Middle East remains volatile. Indo-Pacific flashpoints are intensifying, and South Asian borders show how quickly local friction can escalate," he added.

India's Strategic Approach

Highlighting India's strategic approach, he cited Operation Sindoor last year as an example of precision and measured action. "Operation Sindoor demonstrated the effective use of intelligence-driven, multi-domain force application with minimal escalation, all under conditions of heightened geopolitical risk," he said.

The Essence of Jointness

He also emphasised that while jointness is often associated with organisational reforms such as integrated commands and unified doctrines, its true essence lies in mindset and operational culture. "It is a culture, a mindset and a way of operating", he said. "In the current threat landscape, fragmentation is vulnerability, whereas integration is strength," he said.

'Atmanirbharta' a National Security Requirement

Highlighting the importance of indigenous defence capabilities, Lt Gen Seth noted, "For India, Atmanirbharta is not just an industrial policy objective; it's a core national security requirement. It underpins operational readiness and strategic autonomy."

CDS on 'JAI Se Vijay'

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan also addressed the opening session of the JAI Se Vijay seminar and elaborated on the theme JAI Se Vijay, saying that victory in modern times cannot be based on rhetoric or symbolic claims but must rest on "demonstrated evidence and verifiable outcomes". He cautioned that destruction of infrastructure or damage to airfields alone does not constitute enduring victory.

Referring to the Prime Minister's articulation of JAI as an acronym for Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation, the CDS said the concept today signifies freedom from foreign dependency and a colonial mindset. "It is not just victory over an adversary, but equally victory over inertia, prejudices, and institutional comfort," he said.