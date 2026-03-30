World Idli Day is celebrated on March 30, and its story is as inspiring as the dish itself. M Eniyavan, a former auto driver and Class 8 dropout, turned his life around through his love for idlis. From a small home kitchen in Chennai to showcasing 1,000 idli varieties, his journey reflects hard work and creativity.

March 30 is celebrated as World Idli Day, a special day dedicated to one of India's most loved breakfast dishes. The day was first celebrated in 2015 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. What makes it even more interesting is the story of the man behind it - M Eniyavan. His journey is not just about food, but also about hard work, creativity and never giving up.

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A simple meeting that changed everything

Eniyavan’s life took a turning point in an unexpected way. Years ago, when he was working as an auto-rickshaw driver, he once picked up a passenger carrying a large container of idli batter. Her name was Chandra, and she supplied idlis to local eateries. Watching her work gave him a new idea. He realised that the idli business could be started by anyone with simple resources.

This moment inspired him to try something new, according to an article published in Indian Express.

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From struggle to starting his own business

Eniyavan came to Chennai in 1997 at the age of 27, hoping to build a better life and escape poverty. He tried different small jobs before becoming an auto driver. Inspired by Chandra, he decided to start making and selling idlis from his home in RK Nagar.

However, his journey was not easy. On the very first day of his business, heavy rains flooded his house. The water entered his kitchen, damaged his idli steamer and spoiled the batter.

Despite this setback, he did not give up. He repaired his equipment over the next 20 days and restarted his work with determination.

Adding creativity to a simple dish

What made Eniyavan stand out was his creativity. He did not want idli to remain just a basic breakfast item. The idea of innovation started at home. When his daughter asked for pizza, he created an idli version of it by adding vegetables and spices to the batter. She loved it.

This encouraged him to try more ideas. He made chocolate idlis, pudina (mint) idlis and even beetroot idlis to make food more interesting for his children. He also experimented with ingredients. For example, he used tender coconut water instead of plain water while preparing the batter, making the idlis both tasty and healthy.

Taking idli to a bigger stage

His passion kept growing. In 2012, his catering company designed special heart-shaped idli plates on February 14. Later, he organised a unique event where he displayed 1,000 different varieties of idlis at Vivekananda Vidyalaya Junior College.

The event attracted around 14,000 people and received wide attention. Many were surprised to see how a simple idli could be turned into so many forms.

This event became a major step in promoting idli on a larger scale.

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How world idli day was born

Impressed by his efforts, Rajamani, president of Samayal Sangam, declared March 30 as World Idli Day. The first celebration took place in 2015 in Chennai. Since then, the day has been observed every year, with people celebrating the taste and comfort of idlis.

Eniyavan believes idli is not just food, but an emotion. He says it is so soft and comforting that even babies who refuse milk can be fed mashed idlis.

A life changed by passion

Eniyavan’s life has changed completely over the years. From struggling to survive, he now travels, stays in good hotels and is invited to speak at colleges. He has also built a better life for his family and educated his children.

Looking ahead, he plans to expand his business further by opening hotels across Chennai. His goal is to make idli recognised not just as a breakfast item, but as a global food.

A story that inspires

Eniyavan’s journey shows how a simple idea and strong determination can change a person’s life. From a chance meeting to creating a global food day, his story continues to inspire many.

On World Idli Day, his journey reminds us that even the simplest things can achieve great success.