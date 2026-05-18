Following a stone-pelting incident in Kolkata's Park Circus, Suvendu Adhikari warned that hooliganism will be eradicated from Bengal. He stated that police will now act strictly against offenders, free from the political biases of the past.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that those engaging in stone-pelting or vitiating the atmosphere by misusing religious slogans will face the force of law. Referring to the stone-pelting incident in Park Circus area, he said "hooliganism will be eradicated from Bengal".

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'Hooliganism Will Be Eradicated'

Taking potshots at the Mamata Banerjee government over laxity, he said the police was unable to function effectively "due to certain political biases" but will now take action strictly in accordance with law. "Such incidents no longer occur in Kashmir. In Bengal, people had become accustomed to a certain laxity--they felt that the government would not take any action against them. The police will now act strictly in accordance with the law; they are the law enforcement agency. Gone are the days when police personnel would get injured while the Police Minister merely sat in an air-conditioned room, watching the things unfold--forget those days now," he said.

"From this point forward, hooliganism will be eradicated from Bengal. The message must reach everyone that this government is here to take action. Regarding the recent incident, someone had actually posted about it on social media before it even took place--the police are currently investigating this matter," he added.

Police to Receive Enhanced Support

Adhikari said police will be provided with better infrastructure and support. "Previously, the police were unable to function effectively due to certain political biases; however, they are now free and are operating strictly in accordance with the law under the BNSS framework," he said.

"Furthermore--in terms of strengthening and modernising the Kolkata Police, as well as enhancing their infrastructure and logistical support--just wait and watch; they will prove to be the finest among all police forces. They deserve our full support," he added.

Appeal to Centre

The Chief Minister urged the Centre to allow the 40 companies of paramilitary forces currently deployed to remain in the state until alternative arrangements can be made. "Otherwise, we will face a severe manpower shortage. I appeal to the public to extend their full cooperation to both the police and the government. However, engaging in stone-pelting or vitiating the atmosphere by misusing religious slogans--none of this will be tolerated in Bengal under any circumstances."

Park Circus Incident Details

Kolkata Police have arrested several people after an alleged stone pelting incident at Park Street, which occurred during a protest against bulldozer action, officials said. On Sunday, police conducted a flag march as demonstrators threw stones at police personnel in the Park Circus area, injuring at least three officials and damaging several vehicles, officials said.

Kolkata Additional ACP Ashesh Biswas stated that an illegal gathering attempted to block the road, following which police personnel tried to disperse the crowd. During the incident, some people allegedly resorted to stone pelting, injuring three police personnel. The official said legal action would be taken against those involved and asserted that no one would be spared. (ANI)