AAP MP Atishi accused Congress and BJP of a 'jugalbandi' over the NEET-UG protests, questioning why the Centre initiated dialogue only after Rahul Gandhi's protest, while ignoring student demonstrators at Jantar Mantar for over a month.

AAP Accuses Congress-BJP of 'Jugalbandi'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress, alleging a "jugalbandi" between Rahul Gandhi and the BJP-led government over the ongoing student protests against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, claiming that while protesters at Jantar Mantar were ignored for a month, the Centre initiated talks soon after Congress staged a demonstration near the Prime Minister's residence.

In a post on X, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi wrote, "This is amazing! CJP and Sonam Wangchuk: One month protest at Jantar Mantar. Modi govt refuses to talk to them. Rahul Gandhi: Allowed to protest outside PM residence. In one hour Modi Govt starts dialogue. Wah! Kya jugalbandi hai!" Her remarks came after Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh arrived at the site and interacted with Rahul Gandhi, who along with several senior Congress leaders were protesting near PM Narendra Modi's residence.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also targeted both the BJP and the Congress over the developments. In a post on X, Sanjay Singh said, "To weaken the CJP's dharna, Modi ji has seated @RahulGandhi on a dharna at his residence."

In a separate post, Sanjay Singh said, "For the country's millions of youth, @Wangchuk66 ji has been on a fast unto death for the past 23 days. The youth movement of the country is taking place at Jantar Mantar. On July 20, the youth were brutally beaten. The Congress has been abusing the movement for a month; now @RahulGandhi ji is saying, "Don't come to Jantar Mantar, join our dharna." Why does the Congress want to weaken the youth's movement? Why doesn't the Congress appeal to join the Jantar Mantar movement?"

Congress Protests Police Action, Demands Resignations

The Congress protest was led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera, Pariniti Shinde and Manickam Tagore. The leaders marched from Rajaji Marg to Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the police action against protesters during Monday's march to Parliament.

Delhi Police detained several Congress leaders during the protest as security was tightened around Lok Kalyan Marg. Congress leaders alleged that students protesting against the paper leak had been subjected to excessive force by the police and accused the government of refusing to discuss the issue in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal met students who were injured during the police action, while Congress reiterated its demand for accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak and sought the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.