Gujarat will give Rs 25 lakh each as ex-gratia to families of 115 GSRTC employees who died of COVID-19 on duty. The state government will disburse a total of Rs 28.75 crore to honour the service of the deceased COVID Warriors.

The Gujarat Government will distribute ex-gratia assistance cheques of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of 115 Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) employees who lost their lives after contracting COVID-19 while on duty during the pandemic. The distribution ceremony will be held tomorrow at Narmada Hall, Swarnim Sankul-1, Gandhinagar.

According to the Gujarat CMO, a total of Rs 28.75 crore in financial assistance will be disbursed, reflecting the state Government's commitment to supporting the families of its employees and honouring the dedicated service of personnel who served the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GSRTC, the backbone of the State's public transport system, operates more than 8,000 buses every day. Covering over 3.4 lakh kilometres daily, it provides transport services to more than 2 lakh passengers. Its drivers, conductors, mechanics, and other employees play a vital role in ensuring uninterrupted public transport services across the State.

GSRTC's Role and Sacrifice During Pandemic

DyCM said that, "During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21, GSRTC played a crucial role in safely transporting migrant workers and labourers residing in Gujarat to their native places. GSRTC operated 22,953 trips across three states and transported a total of 699,357 passengers to their hometowns."

DyCM further stated that during this extensive relief operation, several GSRTC officers and employees contracted COVID-19 while performing their duties, and 115 employees lost their lives. The deceased included 39 drivers, 31 conductors, 29 administrative staff, and 16 mechanics, reflecting the invaluable contribution of COVID Warriors from across the Corporation in serving the public during the pandemic.

Government Confirms Ex-Gratia Assistance

DyCM added that, "Following a detailed verification by the committee constituted by the Corporation to identify employees who contracted COVID-19 while on duty, it has been decided to provide ex-gratia assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the legal heirs of each eligible employee. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, the State Government has decided to extend this financial assistance to the families of the deceased GSRTC employees. This assistance is a tribute to the dedication, service, and sacrifice of the Corporation's COVID Warriors."

Notably, the State Government had earlier issued a circular recognising government employees and officers who died while performing COVID-19 duty as COVID Warriors and extending financial assistance to their families. However, as GSRTC is a statutory corporation, there was uncertainty regarding the eligibility of its employees' families for this benefit. Taking a compassionate approach, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi resolved the issue by deciding to recognise all 115 deceased GSRTC employees, including drivers and conductors, as COVID Warriors and extend ex-gratia assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to their families. (ANI)