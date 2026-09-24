Nine people died after a bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Around 20 to 25 people were safely rescued from the bus.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the families of those who died in the Greater Noida bus accident and ₹50,000 each for the injured.

Police and rescue teams safely rescued 20 to 25 people from the bus following the accident.

Rescue Operation and Casualties

Meanwhile, Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, said, “A bus with registration number BR32PA8647, under the Jewar police station area on the Yamuna Expressway, was going from Kashmiri Gate, New Delhi to Mahoba, when suddenly fire broke out in the bus at the 33-kilometre milestone.”

He said that immediately after receiving the information, senior police officers along with the local police force, rescue tenders, and four fire service units reached the spot.

“Immediately after receiving the information, senior police officers along with the local police force, rescue tenders, and four fire service units reached the spot and completely extinguished the fire and conducted a rescue operation. A total of 20 to 25 people were rescued from it,” he said.

He further said that after making relentless efforts by the police team and fire service unit, upon entering the bus, it was found that nine persons inside the bus died a tragic death due to burning and suffocation.

“Upon entering the bus, it was found that nine persons inside the bus died a tragic death due to burning and suffocation,” he said.

He added that Jewar police station is making efforts to identify the deceased.

Investigation and Legal Action

Kumar said, “The driver and conductor have been taken into custody by registering a case under relevant sections regarding the referenced incident. Other legal actions are being ensured.”

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated from a spark or blast in the bus's air conditioning system, which ignited the engine's lubricating oil and caused the fire to spread rapidly.