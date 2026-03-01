YSRCP's N Lakshmi Parvathi alleged that women's safety has sharply declined in Andhra Pradesh under the TDP-led government, claiming some elected representatives have become predators and the state has deliberately weakened the Disha App system.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary N Lakshmi Parvathi on Saturday alleged that women's safety has sharply deteriorated in Andhra Pradesh after the TDP-led coalition government came to power. She claimed that instead of protecting people, some elected representatives themselves have turned predators, creating an environment where women feel unsafe across the state.

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Deteriorating Law and Order Claimed

"Women who approach the police after facing harassment or sexual assault are now witnessing the shocking situation of cases being registered against the victims themselves. Such developments have pushed the state police system to the bottom nationally in terms of performance," said Parvathi. She highlighted that the previous government introduced the Disha App to ensure round-the-clock protection for women and provide immediate police response.

"After coming to power, the present government deliberately weakened the system out of political hostility towards former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, putting women's safety at risk. Despite making several promises to women during the elections, the coalition government has not fulfilled even a single commitment and has failed to provide basic protection," she added. Speaking about crime against women, she said that, "Crimes against women are increasing across the state, affecting girls, young women and even elderly women."

Lack of Accountability and Broken Promises

Adding to this, she said, "Instances have emerged where ruling party legislators themselves have been involved in misconduct against women, emboldening their supporters to behave in the same manner. Yet, there is no visible action against the offenders. Leaders who once promised that crimes against women would face the strictest punishment have reduced those assurances to empty words." She accused the coalition of missing accountability, stating the promises are not made in the name of women's protection.

"The coalition came to power claiming it would protect Hindu values and the sanctity of Tirumala, yet it ignored serious allegations raised about individuals appointed to key positions. Even when controversies surfaced, accountability was missing. Similarly, promises made in the name of women's protection have remained mere rhetoric without action," said Parvathi.

Comparison with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Tenure

Praising the tenure of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said, "During the tenure of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, women received economic support through welfare schemes and were encouraged with greater representation in public life. The Disha App strengthened the safety mechanism and ensured faster police response."

"The present government weakened those systems and misused the police machinery while focusing on diversion politics and constant attacks on the previous administration instead of addressing real issues affecting people, including women's safety," Parvathi added. (ANI)