Telangana police arrested Janasena worker Korra Chander Lal for derogatory remarks against CM Revanth Reddy. Separately, a police complaint was filed against Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan for allegedly defaming late activist and Dalit icon Gaddar.

Telangana police have taken into custody Korra Chander Lal, a worker associated with the Janasena Party, following his alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on social media. Warning against making "extreme comments" in public, Telangana police stated that "people should not forget common sense while making extreme comments."

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According to Telangana Police X handle,'' We have registered a case (395/2026) and sent Korra Chander Lal to jail for deliberately making inappropriate remarks against the Hon'ble Chief Minister on social media. When posting on social media, people should not forget common sense while making extreme comments. If they do, the law will take its course."

Complaint Against Pawan Kalyan Over Remarks on Gaddar

In a separate case in June, a formal police complaint was filed against Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at the LB Nagar Police Station under the Malkajgiri Commissionerate for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory remarks against the late Telangana balladeer and activist Gaddar. The complaint, dated June 3, 2026, was lodged by advocates Phanindra Bhargav M and Ravikumar Vody Arapu.

The legal practitioners took strong objection to a statement made by Pawan Kalyan during a widely broadcast press conference, where he publicly claimed that the late revolutionary singer had approached him requesting a car, which Kalyan then gifted to him. Terming the statement entirely "false, fabricated, and defamatory," the complainants asserted that it was an attempt to hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community and admirers of the Telangana movement. The complainants submitted that because Gaddar, a revered Dalit icon and Telangana freedom fighter, is no longer alive to refute these self-aggrandising claims, making such baseless statements amounts to intentional insult and criminal defamation aimed at tarnishing his enduring legacy. They also argued that by falsely claiming a senior leader and spearhead of the Telangana movement was dependent on him for a vehicle, Pawan Kalyan has intentionally humiliated and denigrated a prominent member of the Scheduled Caste community in full public view, provoking widespread public anger and resentment across the state. (ANI)