CBI searched six premises in Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Delhi NCR, targeting senior Haryana officials and a private firm in a large-scale misappropriation fraud. The Rs 661 crore scam affected multiple Haryana and Chandigarh departments.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at six premises in connection with the ongoing investigation into an alleged large-scale misappropriation fraud in which multiple departments of the Haryana government, Union Territory of Chandigarh, and CREST Chandigarh were affected.

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Raids Target Senior Officials, Private Firm

"The search operations were carried out at premises located in Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Delhi NCR, which include residential premises of senior public servants of Haryana Cadre and M/s. Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. and its Director in connection with irregularities committed and with regard to receipt of proceeds of crime," the CBI said in a statement.

Alleged Collusion and Diversion of Funds

According to the agency, evidence has surfaced suggesting that the public servants "had colluded with bank officials and had facilitated in opening of accounts, transfer of funds and subsequent diversion thereof." It is alleged that undue advantages were received for their facilitation and inaction in the case involving IDFC First Bank/AU Finance Bank.

"M/s. Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. Noida, was found to have received the crime proceeds into the account which was subsequently transferred into Director's personnel account," the agency said in the press statement.

Seizures and Case Background

CBI has also seized multiple documents, including "Incriminating documents, Digital devices, Property Documents and other relevant material."

The CBI has taken over the case State Vigilance & ACB Haryana and two cases originally registered at the Economic Offences Police Station, Chandigarh. "The cases pertain to criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of government funds, and related offences allegedly committed in connivance with bank officials and public servants," according to the CBI.

Rs 661 Crore Misappropriated

Eight departments of Government of Haryana and 02 department of UT Chandigarh (Municipal Corporation Chandigarh) and CREST Chandigarh were affected by this fraud leading to misappropriation of Rs 661 Crores. (ANI)