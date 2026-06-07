In Kuala Lumpur, BRS leader KTR expressed confidence that his party will return to power in 2028 with KCR as CM. He slammed rivals as 'political cobras' and said BRS is the only party with a long-term vision for Telangana's future.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday exuded confidence that the BRS would return to power in Telangana in 2028 and that party president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) would "once again" become Chief Minister, asserting that BRS is the "only political party with a long-term vision" for the State's future. Addressing Telangana Formation Day celebrations organised jointly by the Malaysia Telugu Association (MAITA) and BRS NRI Malaysia Chapter in Kuala Lumpur, KTR launched a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation and political opponents, accusing them of attempting to undermine Telangana's development achievements through misinformation and propaganda, a statement said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Some four-foot leaders who know little about Telangana's history, development, water resources and economic progress are spreading poison against the State. When times are not in our favour, even harmless creatures begin to hiss like cobras. People must remain cautious about such political cobras," KTR remarked. Asserting that public opinion was steadily "shifting in favour of BRS", he said the "pink flag would once again fly high" in Telangana and expressed confidence that KCR would lead the State once again after the next Assembly elections.

Telangana's 'Unmatched' Growth Under KCR

KTR said Telangana's remarkable growth story under KCR remains "unmatched" in the country. Comparing Telangana's development trajectory with the success of Asian economies such as Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam, he said the State had emerged as a "national model" in agriculture, irrigation, industrialisation, per capita income and economic growth within a decade of its formation.

"KCR transformed a migration-hit and drought-prone Telangana into one of India's most prosperous States. Telangana's achievements in agriculture, infrastructure, welfare and industrial development stand as testimony to visionary leadership," he said.

A 25-Year Blueprint for Telangana

Stating that BRS has already prepared a roadmap for Telangana's future, KTR said the party possesses a "clear and comprehensive" vision for the next 25 years. He maintained that KCR's decade-long governance experience and proven track record make him uniquely capable of implementing that vision.

"The future belongs to societies that possess knowledge, innovation and foresight. BRS has a long-term blueprint for Telangana's growth and transformation. No other political party has articulated a vision comparable to what KCR has envisaged for the State," he said. Outlining the party's priorities, KTR said the next phase of Telangana's development would focus on ensuring uninterrupted access to safe drinking water, strengthening public transportation systems, building future-ready infrastructure and leveraging emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to drive economic growth.

KTR Urges Diaspora to Participate in State's Journey

Calling upon the global Telangana diaspora to actively participate in the State's development journey, KTR said NRIs have a critical role to play in shaping Telangana's future through investments, expertise and knowledge-sharing. He urged overseas Telangana communities to remain "connected to their roots" while contributing to the State's next phase of growth and transformation.

Telangana Formation Day in Malaysia

Earlier, KTR congratulated Telangana people across the world on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day and praised NRIs for preserving the State's culture, identity and traditions despite living abroad, it said. He said every Telangana child should proudly identify with the Telangana nation and take pride in its unique history, culture and legacy of struggle.

Palm Oil Program Inspired by Malaysia

KTR also highlighted Telangana's successful palm oil expansion programme, stating that the initiative, inspired by Malaysia's model, had helped improve farmers' incomes and establish Telangana as one of India's leading palm oil-producing States.

A large number of Telangana NRIs, BRS leaders, activists and supporters attended the celebrations. KTR thanked the Malaysia Telugu Association, BRS NRI Malaysia Chapter and organisers for making the event a grand success. (ANI)