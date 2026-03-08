YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and President Droupadi Murmu extended wishes on International Women's Day. Reddy highlighted his government's focus on women's welfare, while Murmu called educated and empowered women the pillars of a progressive nation.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday extended wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day, emphasising the invaluable role of women in social construction and reaffirming his party's commitment to women's welfare and empowerment.

In a post on X, Reddy said his government had given great importance to women's welfare and development, with the belief that Andhra Pradesh would move forward. "The role of women in social construction is invaluable; with their economic progress, families become stronger.. With the belief that the state will move forward, our government has given great importance to women's welfare and empowerment. Not only in schemes but also in key positions, we have given them top priority. I am sincerely conveying International Women's Day greetings to every woman who is contributing her share for societal development along with family responsibilities," Reddy wrote.

President Murmu Calls Empowered Women 'Pillars of a Progressive Nation'

Earlier in the day, President of India Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of International Women's Day today, asserting that educated and empowered women serve as the pillars of a progressive nation.

In a post on X, she emphasised that as women continue to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, they continue to strengthen the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society. "Warm greetings to all on International Women's Day! Educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation. As Nari Shakti continues to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, it strengthens the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society," said President Murmu.

President Murmu further reaffirmed a collective commitment to building a society where every woman gets equal opportunities to grow and live with freedom and dignity. "On this occasion, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society where every woman has equal opportunities to grow and live with dignity, safety and freedom. Together, let us create an environment where the aspirations and achievements of women shape a more equitable future," added President Murmu.

NCW Chairperson Hails Govt Initiatives

Earlier today, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also extended wishes on International Women's Day and hailed MoCWD's initiative of a 'Shakti Walk' organised at the Kartavya Path.

Speaking to ANI, Rahatkar said that the initiative will create awareness about women-related policies while also hailing the government's efforts for women's welfare in each sector, including health and education. "It is International Women's Day. I extend my best wishes to everyone on this Women's Day. Today, the Ministry of Women and Child Development of India has organised a walkthrough on the Kartavya Path in a very wonderful way... Along with this, awareness will also be created about the policies made for women... Along with this, excellent funds are being created. Their health is being taken care of. They are getting a very good place in education today. Women will use all these things and will come forward for the development of the country," Rahatkar said.