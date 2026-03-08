On International Women's Day, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined a cyclothon in Kolkata, part of events at 14,000+ locations promoting women's empowerment. Similar fitness events in Delhi saw huge participation, with Milind Soman present.

Fit India Cyclothon in Kolkata

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday participated in the Fit India Pink Cyclothon 2.0 in Kolkata on International Women's Day. Speaking to ANI on the occasion, he said that more than 14,000 locations in the country were used to convey the message of women's empowerment to the nation. "Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, our women are cycling across more than 14,000 locations in the country to convey the message of women's empowerment to the nation. Cycling is a very good exercise. It is a solution to pollution. It keeps us fit. The women of our country have given this message to everyone that we should stay fit and become empowered so that, as women of the nation, they can contribute to a developed India," Mandaviya said.

Speaking on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand today, he further added that he is confident that the Indian cricket team will perform well in today's match. "I am fully confident that our cricket team will perform well in today's match," he added.

Pinkathon Events Promote Fitness in Delhi

The fitness run, known for promoting women's health, saw participation from more than 10,000 women in the national capital. The event was flagged off by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood. The Pinkathon run is organised every year to encourage women to stay active and focus on their fitness. Over the years, it has become one of the largest women-focused fitness events in the country.

Furthermore, the 8th edition of the Zydus Pinkathon 2026 was also held in New Delhi this morning on International Women's Day. Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, who was among the attendees at the event, encouraged women to take time for their health and well-being. He also added that good health among women can help build a stronger and healthier society. "Today is March 8, 2026, and it is International Women's Day. We understand that every woman should definitely take some time out during the day for her health. Through this, we can build a healthy India. If a woman in a family is healthy, then her children will also be healthy. It is also very important to take care of oneself to serve society," Soman told ANI. (ANI)