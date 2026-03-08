TMC's Abhishek Banerjee said Bengal will 'stand stronger' against the 'entire establishment' after President Murmu expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference and the absence of CM Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that the people of West Bengal would "stand stronger" against the entire establishment lining up against the state, after President Droupadi Murmu expressed disappointment over arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference. He said that the entire establishment was against Bengal.

Sharing a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "PEOPLE of WEST BENGAL VS BJP + ECI + ED + IT + CBI + NIA + CAPF + Governor + 20 Union Ministers + 10 CMs + Prime Minister + Respected Rashtrapati Ji + Godi Media. When the entire establishment lines up against Bengal, Bengal stands stronger. Bring it on!" PEOPLE of WEST BENGAL VS BJP + ECI + ED + IT + CBI + NIA + CAPF + Governor + 20 Union Ministers + 10 CMs + Prime Minister + Respected Rashtrapati Ji + Godi Media. When the entire establishment lines up against Bengal, Bengal stands… https://t.co/okD0uIGZyV — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) March 7, 2026

President Murmu Expresses Disappointment

His remarks come after President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday voiced disappointment over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference, questioning the choice of venue and expressing sadness that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the event. She also remarked on the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The President questioned the choice of venue for the event and said she felt saddened that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the programme. She also remarked on the absence of Mamata Banerjee at the conference.

"Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here after attending it, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast. I don't know what went through the administration's mind. They said the place was congested, but I think five lakh people could gather here easily," the President said.

The President also commented on the absence of the state leadership, saying that it is customary for senior state officials to be present during a presidential visit. "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee.

President Murmu added that she considers herself closely connected to the state. "I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Didi is also my sister, my younger sister. I don't know if she was angry with me, that's why this happened," she said.

The controversy surrounding the event has drawn attention in political circles, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party frequently criticising the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal on issues related to governance and administration.

PM Modi Criticises Bengal Government

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee governmet over the arrangements made at the 9th International Santal Conference held in West Bengal and the absence. PM Modi said the incident was "shameful and unprecedented" and had deeply saddened people across the country.

"This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state for the situation, saying the administration had disrespected the President. (ANI)