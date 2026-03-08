Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik stated that the party has started preparations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the AICC appointing three senior observers. Wasnik expressed confidence that the people will support their alliance again.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 8 (ANI): Congress General Secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik on Sunday said that the party leadership has begun preparations in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections and expressed confidence that the people of the state will once again support the alliance.

Congress Appoints Senior Observers

Speaking to ANI in Chennai, Wasnik said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership has appointed three senior observers to monitor election preparations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "The All India Congress Committee in charge for Delhi has already arrived in Chennai. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed three senior observers--Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin, myself and Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is a minister in Telangana," Wasnik said.

He added that the observers will remain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry throughout the election period to oversee preparations and coordinate with party leaders. "We will be coming to Tamil Nadu and to Pondicherry in this entire duration till the election gets over," he said.

Party to Review Readiness

Wasnik further said the team will visit the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) office on Monday to review the party's readiness for the elections. "Tomorrow morning, we are going to visit the TNCC office. We will also be trying to understand to what extent we have been able to make all the necessary preparations for the elections," he added.

Expressing optimism about the alliance's prospects, Wasnik said the party is confident that the people of Tamil Nadu will support them once again. "We are all very confident that the people of Tamil Nadu will once again repose faith in our alliance and we will be trying to implement all the promises which we have been making to the people of this state," he said.

DMK, NDA Also Ramp Up Preparations

Meanwhile, a massive preparation is in full swing for the 12th State Conference of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), scheduled to be held in Trichy on March 9. The conference venue is being set up at Siruganur along the Trichy-Chennai National Highway across nearly 400 acres, with an additional 200 acres earmarked for vehicle parking.

Preparations are also underway for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 in Trichy. (ANI)