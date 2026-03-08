Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao slammed WB CM Mamata Banerjee for a 'deliberate' protocol breach involving President Murmu. He compared her 'political arrogance' to that of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

BJP Slams Mamata Over 'Deliberate' Protocol Breach

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the row involving President Droupadi Murmu at the International Santal Conference in West Bengal, stating that the protocol breach was deliberate and carried out out of frustration and political arrogance. Speaking to ANI, Rao drew a parallel with the conduct of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. "Mamata Banerjee insulted the President of India, and then tried to justify her actions... This breach of protocol was deliberate. It was done out of frustration and political arrogance. And a similar attitude was seen in Telangana when former Chief Minister KCR was there. He never came to receive the Prime Minister then... We condemn Mamata Banerjee's attitude," Rao said.

Context of the Controversy

The remarks come amid a major political controversy that erupted after President Murmu expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling, questioning the choice of venue and noting the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. President Murmu had said, "I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away. I don't know what went through the administration's mind that they chose a place where the Santal people couldn't go." She also commented on the absence of state leadership, stating, "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not."

Andhra Deputy CM on Presidential Dignity

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also emphasised that the office of the President of India holds the highest constitutional respect in the nation and must always be treated with the dignity it deserves. "The office of the Hon'ble President of India holds the highest constitutional respect in our nation and must always be treated with the dignity it deserves. Ensuring that the Hon'ble President's visit is conducted with utmost regard is the responsibility of the concerned administration," he added.

