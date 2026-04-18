AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu slammed the Congress-led Opposition for obstructing the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a 'betrayal of the nation' and a 'black day'. He accused them of shattering women's dreams and urged women to protest.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday termed the obstruction of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament a "betrayal of the nation" and a "black day in the history of Indian democracy," while addressing an NDA protest rally in Nidadavolu.

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The Chief Minister participated in the rally along with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena Party, protesting what he described as the Opposition's role in preventing the Bill from being passed. BJP State President PVN Madhav, Ministers Kandula Durgesh, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Somu Veerraju and several other leaders were present at the event.

'Betrayal of the nation': Naidu slams Opposition

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said the Opposition parties led by the Indian National Congress had done injustice to women by blocking the legislation. "Blocking the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament is a betrayal of the nation. Opposition parties led by the Congress have done an injustice to women. Yesterday will be remembered as a black day in the history of Indian democracy," he said.

He added that the Bill aimed to fulfil a long-pending demand to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies. "We all believed that women would get 33 per cent reservation and a long-cherished dream would be fulfilled. We expected to see 33 per cent of women as public representatives in Parliament and Assemblies," he said.

Calling the move a setback to women's empowerment, the Chief Minister alleged that Opposition parties had "shattered the three-decade-long dream" of reservation for women and demanded they apologise to women across the country.

Naidu's appeal to women

Naidu also urged women to raise their voice against what he termed a betrayal of their rights. "I call upon all women to come out and express their protest. Women, who make up 50 per cent of the population, are excelling in every field. Blocking this Bill hurts their self-respect," he said.

NDA to launch state-wide awareness campaign

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that no injustice would be done to southern and smaller states and that parliamentary seats would increase by 50 per cent, including in Andhra Pradesh. "Opposition parties committed this wrongdoing for their political agenda. We have been fighting for women's reservation for decades; blocking it is an unforgivable crime," he added.

Naidu said the NDA would take the issue to every household and launch awareness programmes across the state, adding that the Nidadavolu protest was just the beginning of a larger campaign. "I have spoken with Pawan Kalyan; along with NDA allies, other parties should also join," he said.

Naidu questions Congress's track record

Further questioning the Congress party, he said, "Do opposition parties led by Congress have such disregard for women? Can parties that seek women's votes block women's empowerment?."

'Congress deliberately prevented bill's passage'

He emphasised that the amendment bill was brought with the intent to provide reservations to women by 2029 and added that Congress could not introduce the bill when it was in power. "In 2017, when TDP was in power, we passed a resolution in the Assembly and sent it to the Centre. Congress could not even introduce the bill when it was in power; though introduced in 2023, conditions were imposed for its implementation. The amendment bill was brought with the intent to provide reservations to women by 2029. Congress-led parties deliberately prevented the bill from getting the required two-thirds majority. They made excuses, alleging injustice to southern and northern states," he said.

The Chief Minister remarked that political parties treating women as a vote bank are a threat to democracy. and said that opposition parties have shattered the three-decade-long dream of women's reservation. (ANI)