Dr. Neha Tiwari, Kausar Jahan, and Kangana Ranaut praised the Women's Reservation Bill as a significant step. Tiwari said it gives women a voice, Jahan called it revolutionary, and Ranaut lauded PM Modi for empowering women in politics.

Dr. Neha Tiwari, President of the Sachetataa Foundation, on Wednesday welcomed the enactment of the Women's Reservation Bill, and said, "women will finally be heard," describing it as a significant step toward giving women a stronger voice in the policymaking process.

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A Voice They Should Have Had Long Ago

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Tiwari said, "This is a very good step by the Indian government. Women have been working shoulder to shoulder with men in every field. They've been contributing. Whether it's the armed forces or education, women have been contributing everywhere. This special step will ensure that their opinions are considered in policymaking. This is a very good initiative by the government...This bill will give them a voice they should have had long ago."

She added, reflecting on her work in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir, "While working in the very remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir, I see how immense the contribution of women is there as well. You'll find them selling vegetables in the markets, managing their homes, running shops, and serving in the forces and bureaucracy. Since they are active everywhere, this is a major step toward empowering their voices. Their perspectives will finally be heard, and they will be able to put forward things according to their needs. This bill will give them a new voice--one they should have received a long time ago."

A Revolutionary Step

Dr. Tiwari's remarks come as the government aims to enhance women's representation in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Earlier, Kausar Jahan, Chairperson of the Delhi Hajj Committee, also welcomed the Central Government's decision to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, calling it a revolutionary step towards gender equality and political empowerment.

Speaking to ANI, Jahan said, "A special session has been convened on 16-18 April by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision to give 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is not just a bill or legislation. It is a highly revolutionary step in the direction of securing rights and respect for half the population."

She further highlighted the significance of the move, stating, "For a long time, there has been only political rhetoric in the name of half the population, but for the first time, a government has shown such firm political will and taken a bold decision to give women real participation. I welcome this decision and express my gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking such a step. It will bring great changes."

Correcting the Imbalance

The announcement of the special session underscores the government's intent to accelerate women's representation in legislative bodies, a move widely regarded as a historic milestone in India's journey toward gender-inclusive governance. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a historic step toward empowering women and ensuring their participation in politics.

"Ye Pradhan Mantriji ka sapna hai ki mahilaon ko jisko vo sabse pichda hua varg mante hai unke liye resrvation laayi jaaye aur rajneeti mein sarankshan diya jaaye aur ye sapna ab pura hone ko ja raha hai (It is the Prime Minister's dream that reservation should be brought for women, whom he considers the most backward class, and they should be given this kind of protection in politics). So, this dream of his is now going to be fulfilled, where women are getting 33 per cent reservation," Ranaut told ANI.

She noted that women face multiple struggles while stepping out of their homes or participating in rallies, and men often dominate political spaces. "In our Himachal, if there are 68 seats, there is only one MLA currently, just one lady MLA. This kind of imbalance exists. This imbalance is what the Prime Minister has pledged to correct, ensuring women do not face discrimination," she added.

Ranaut emphasised that the reservation will boost women's confidence and help them protect themselves as well as other women. "Look, if 50 per cent of the country's population remains backward, if they don't have self-confidence, if they don't get protection, and no matter how much we talk about woman empowerment, it is a fact that whether it is about going out alone, or going out at nights, or going to a crowd, even today many women have to struggle with this. So, for this, the Prime Minister is giving direct reservations to women. When they themselves are in such big positions, they will not only protect themselves but will protect other women in the whole world, whether in their district or panchayat," she said while praising PM Modi.

Legislative Path Forward

The government aims to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also called the Women's Reservation Bill, which aims to delink quotas for women from the delimitation process. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in 2023. A separate Delimitation Bill will be introduced. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. The new Lok Sabha is likely to have more than 800 seats. (ANI)